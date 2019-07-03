Hailey Clauson Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Tiny Blue Bikini On Instagram

When it comes to titillating her fans with her skin-baring pics, swimsuit model Haily Clauson needs no introduction. The model — who is known for being featured in Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue — posts several sexy pictures of herself on Instagram every week.

Tuesday evening was no exception, as the model took to her page and stunned her fans with a new bikini picture that left very little to the imagination of the viewers.

In the snap, the 24-year-old model could be seen wearing a very tiny blue bikini that struggled to contain her assets. As a result, the risque ensemble allowed Hailey to flash an ample amount of cleavage, as well as major underboob that set pulses racing.

Staying true to her signature style, the stunner opted for multiple pendants, including a cross, and finished off her look with a pair of white shades that she wore on top of her head.

Hailey opted for minimal makeup to keep things in line with the beach atmosphere and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. Within a few hours of going live, the hot snap amassed close to 9,000 likes and about 121 comments where fans praised Hailey for her figure, as well as her sense of style.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many of her celebrity friends and colleagues, including Olivia Brower, Hannah Ferguson, and Ashley Smith, to name a few.

“Beautiful! Lovely bikini and lovely legs,” one of her fans wrote on the snap. “Love your beautiful body! [You are] one of a kind,” said another.

Other fans and followers, per usual, loved the picture and praised Hailey by calling her “hot”, “amazing,” “stunning,” and “goddess.”

Prior to posting the bikini snap, Hailey treated her fans to yet another sexy, yet casual pic, where she could be seen sitting on a table while enjoying a glass of juice. The model wore a yellow dress that allowed her to show off plenty of cleavage.

She tied her hair into a sleek ponytail, wore little to no makeup, and stared right into the camera to strike a pose.

The up-close image racked up more than 10,000 likes and over a hundred comments as of this writing.

She also posted a topless picture last week which garnered a lot of traction on Instagram as fans drooled over the model’s hotness and sexy persona.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Hailey has modeled for many big brands, including Calvin Klein, Forever 21, Jag Jeans, Gucci, Jill Stuart, and Dsquared2, among others.