Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Sizzles In Thigh-Baring Instagram Post

As many Jersey Shore fans will know, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Angelo. Lately, her Instagram feed has been filled with pictures of her adorable son. However, she’s also been showing off how her physique has bounced back since giving birth.

While Nicole has primarily been showcasing regular outfits that accentuate her curves, recently she decided to amp things up a little by sharing a swimsuit shot. Or, as she called it in her caption a “snookini” picture. The swimsuit and cover up she’s wearing are both from her own store, The Snooki Shop. In addition to appearing on season after season of the popular reality television show, including the upcoming season, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Nicole has her very own boutique in New Jersey.

Since no one is a better model for Nicole’s clothing store than Nicole herself, she decided to show off how stunning the suit looks on her petite frame. The suit is a one-piece, and it’s relatively tame in terms of how much skin it shows off. The suit has a fun metallic scale pattern on it, but most of her skin is covered up. The suit is made a little sexier, and reveals just a hint of cleavage, thanks to the mesh panel that covers a large portion of the front.

Nicole also took the opportunity to showcase one of the cover-ups in the collection, a delicate lacy piece that would look good with a lot of different suits. And, though she can definitely get full glam when she wants, Nicole decided to keep things casual by simply adding a baseball cap to the overall look. She seems beach-ready — and the suit looks perfect for running around after little children without worrying about anything popping out.

Her fans loved the sizzling shot, which received over 44,000 likes in about four hours. One fan expressed her disbelief at Nicole’s physique so soon after giving birth.

“You did NOT just have a baby! You look incredible!”

Another fan, perhaps inspired by some of the shots that Nicole has shared on Instagram, decided to pop by the actual physical storefront of The Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey. And, she had nothing but kind things to say about the reality star’s retail business.

“Stopped in last Friday for my first time. What stood out the most was how delicious the store smelled omg… I plan on going back when I have more time.”

The swimsuit Nicole is modeling in the photo is available at the store, and can also be purchased online, for fans who aren’t in the Jersey area. It’s called the “Oh My Goddess” suit and retails for $69.