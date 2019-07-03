Kelly Ripa Almost Breaks Instagram With Shirtless Photo Of Hubby Mark Consuelos: ‘More Of This Content Please’

Kelly Ripa has her fans drooling over her latest Instagram post.

For the past few days, both Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have been sharing photos of their trip in the South of France. And each and every post that Ripa has shared has earned the Live With Kelly and Ryan host plenty of attention from her 2.4 million-plus Instagram fans. While she has shared one bikini-clad photo of herself, she delighted her loyal fans with a shirtless photo of her hunky husband.

In the caption of the hot, new photo shared with fans Kelly jokes that the Riverdale star is preparing for the end of their fun-filled trip. Consuelos appears in a blue-colored ocean in the candid shot. He looks down in the image with a smile on his face and his pearly whites are fully on display. The father of three looks incredibly sexy while posing topless and showing off his chiseled arms and abs to onlookers.

Though the bottom half of the actor is not visible in the image, it’s assumed that he’s wearing a pair of swim trunks. The 48-year-old looks like he dunked under the water as his short, dark locks are wet and slicked back in the shot. Since the photo went live on Ripa’s account, it’s earned the talk show host a lot of attention with over 34,000 likes and 700-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing Consuelos’ body looks while countless others chimed in to let Ripa know what a lucky woman she is. Even a few of Kelly’s famous friends gushed over the post.

“Thank you Kelly,” Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna wrote with a flame emoji.

“MORE OF THIS CONTENT PLEASE,” another Instagrammer begged.

“Thanks for posting your hot husband. I just posted a squirrel jumping out my bird feeder…,” another fan joked.

As The Inquisitr shared last week, Mark also shared a family photo from their trip. In the snapshot, Kelly and Mark pose for a photo with their three gorgeous children. The couple stands all the way to the right in the shot, putting their arms around one another and sporting huge smiles for the camera. Mark looks incredibly fit in a pair of tight white pants and a fitted navy blue polo. As always, Kelly looks gorgeous in a dark-colored dress with a white pattern that features one off-the-shoulder sleeve. Her killer legs are on display in the image and she wears her long, blonde locks slicked back in a ponytail.

Soon after the photo went live on his account, Mark’s followers went crazy and couldn’t get over the stunning family genetics. In all, the image earned Consuelos over 149,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments.