Jenelle Evans Speaks Out About Calling 911 On Her Mother Barbara Evans

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that both Jenelle Evans and David Eason had called 911 on Jenelle’s mother, Barbara recently. TMZ obtained audio recordings of both calls, one in which it was alleged that Barbara had locked the couple’s 2-year-old daughter in a room. Us Weekly spoke to Jenelle about the incident and she opened up about what she says happened.

“David and I were on FaceTime with Jace when we heard my mom say to Ensley, ‘Come here, I have to take a shower.’ Then she took Ensley in the other room, and we immediately heard her screaming and crying.”

After reportedly hearing the commotion, the couple inquired as to what was going on.

“We asked Jace what was going on, and he said my mom locked Ensley in the bedroom so she can take a shower,” Jenelle said.

Jenelle explained that she asked her son to open the door for Ensley, but that he couldn’t open it. It was then that the couple decided to call 911 for help.

This news comes after the couple spent Monday in court in the ongoing battle to regain custody of their kids. Currently, Barbara is caring for Jenelle’s daughter, Ensley, and has custody of her oldest son, Jace. Jenelle’s son Kaiser is in the care of his father, Nathan Griffith. David’s daughter was also living with the couple but has been placed in the care of her maternal grandmother.

The children were removed from the care of Jenelle and David in May after David reportedly shot Jenelle’s pet French bulldog, Nugget. It was also after the incident that Jenelle was let go from the hit MTV reality television show Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle had been sharing her life on the hit reality show for nearly a decade. She was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son Jace. Jenelle’s mother Barbara gained custody of Jenelle’s son and has had custody of him for several years. Following her episode of 16 and Pregnant, cameras followed Jenelle for Teen Mom 2.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an MTV spokesperson released a statement to Us Weekly on May 7. The statement explained that the network had not filmed with Jenelle since April 6, 2019, and that they had “no plans” to continue sharing her story on the new season of the show. Jade Cline from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will replace Jenelle on the upcoming season.