Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ TV Series Is Set To Start Production In September As Working Title is Leaked

As yet, no confirmation has been made regarding a premiere date for the new CBS series.

The Stand is one of Stephen King’s most well-known titles. It is also one of his largest, with the unabridged version topping more than a whopping 1,400 pages in some editions of the paperback. The book was previously made into a miniseries back in the 1990s. Now, a new adaptation of The Stand is in the works with CBS and is set to begin production later this year.

According to HN Entertainment, production is set to begin on the latest adaptation of King’s post-apocalyptic drama on September 16. It is also expected to shoot through until March 11, 2020. The filming location is believed to be in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

HN Entertainment also provides the following synopsis for The Stand.

“The Stand takes place in a post-apocalyptic world triggered by the breakdown of society following the release of a biological weapon. The weapon is a virulent strain of influenza that decimates the population.”

According to Fansided blog 1428 Elm, the new TV series of The Stand will run for 10 episodes.

Along with a production schedule, news is starting to drift in regarding the cast and crew signed up for The Stand. Collider has confirmed that James Marsden (Westworld) is in “advanced negotiations” regarding starring the in series. If negotiations are successful, it is expected that Marsden will play the role of Stu Redman. In the book by Stephen King, Stu is the first man discovered to be immune to the deadly virus sweeping the globe. Gary Sinise played this role in the 1994 version of The Stand.

Other actors linked to the new The Stand series are Amber Heard as Nadine Cross, Greg Kinnear as Glen Bateman, Odessa Young as Frannie Goldsmith, Henry Zaga as Nick Andros, and Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Abagail.

Josh Boone, who has written the screenplay alongside Ben Cavell, has also signed up as The Stand‘s director. According to Collider, Boone will direct and also executive produce alongside Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller, Richard P. Rubinstein, and Cavell. Will Weiske and Miri Yoon are additional co-executive producers, while Owen King will be producing.

Comic Book also believes that they have discovered the working title for The Stand. Working titles are often used to keep production news secret. These titles often have an association with the movie or TV series being produced. It is believed that the working title for The Stand is Radio Nowhere. This is the title of a Bruce Springsteen song that doesn’t actually get mentioned in The Stand. However, the novel does open with a stanza from one of Springsteen’s songs from the album Born to Run, titled “Jungleland.” So, there is a very tentative link between the working title and the new TV series.

As yet, no premiere date has been announced by CBS regarding the new adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand. However, it is predicted to air sometime in 2020.