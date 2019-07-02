Katy Perry’s Hawaii Beach Swimsuit Pics Body-Shamed: ‘Thunder Thighs’

Katy Perry is being body-shamed. Earlier today, The Daily Mail obtained photos showing the singer at a Hawaii beach. The July 2 pictures showed the sexy 34-year-old looking nothing short of sensational. Katy was frolicking on shores in a stunning red swimsuit – the one-piece couldn’t better have showcased this star’s super-fit body and fabulous curves.

With long blonde hair, a Baywatch feel, and that clingy bathing suit, Katy was throwing the camera a bombshell vibe, a golden tan, and a slim shape. Despite a visibly flat stomach and super-toned legs, Katy is now finding herself subject to cruel comments, as users have been taking to The Daily Mail‘s comments section. While many left objective and fair comments pointing towards Perry’s wowing look, a fair amount were straight-up shaming the star.

Many of the slamming comments seemed to be targeting Katy’s legs.

“Legs like tree stumps,” one user wrote.

“Chunky stumpy legs,” read another cruel comment.

“Thunder thighs” seemed likewise unfair.

A user appearing to be based in the U.S. seemed prepared to acknowledge the singer’s beauty, but their comment wound up hurtful nonetheless.

“If only her legs were less thick and she didn’t have a little flab and cellulite. I love her 5’7″ height, gorgeous face, her curvy hips and of course her world famous T and A. Her legs looked amazing back in 2010 in this video. She was like the ideal ‘pop star from Central Casting’. Google this… Katy Perry, Firework @ American Music Awards (USA), 2010/11/21”

Katy Perry flaunts her incredible figure in a fiery red swimsuit to shoot new music video on the beach in Hawaii https://t.co/chYKu5XcZi — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 2, 2019

Fortunately, not all comments body-shamed the blonde. Many fans mentioned how beautiful Katy looked. The display was, indeed, a flooring one. As The Daily Mail reports, this superstar was on Hawaiian shores to shoot a new music video. Opting out of her signature pixie, Katy did look a touch unrecognizable, though. One fan likened her to Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian. That, in itself, is a compliment – the 35-year-old Khloe is renowned for her fierce figure.

Body-shaming has become a serious problem – both in the celebrity world and in society overall. The resulting anxiety and distress can be crippling. However, Katy remains one of the most body-positive celebrities in Hollywood. Alongside fit peers like Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, this singer flies the flag for balanced lifestyles and having a decent amount of muscle. Nonetheless, it looks like individuals were out to shame Katy today.

A “saggy backside” was also mentioned. Katy was also called “pudgy.”

Those slamming this perfectly-proportioned celebrity may benefit from a reminder of how good she looks by heading over to her Instagram.