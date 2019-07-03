Donald Trump’s Claims Of Being A Lifelong ‘Teetotaler’ Are Challenged In New Book

In 'The Method To The Madness,' several sources say that Trump drank beer, champagne, and liquor.

It wouldn’t be a shock to hear that an adult male sometimes has a drink but when that man is Donald Trump, the President of the United States, and claims that alcohol has never touched his lips, it becomes a bigger deal.

The Daily Mail is reporting that in a new book, multiple sources go on the record to say that particularly in the ’90s, Trump was a regular drinker out at clubs and bars around New York.

But part of the Trump mythology is that he is a teetotaler, alleges authors Allen Salkin and Aaron Short, whose upcoming book The Method to the Madness, is to be released on July 9. Both men are former reporters at The New York Post and write that after his divorce from Ivana, he would spend his time at “hip downtown clubs drinking beers, liquor and champagne while using a wingman to help him seduce young European models.”

“Sobriety has also been part of the persona he peddles. Let everyone else get sloppy, the subtext goes.”

Trump has gone on the record in 2016 to say that he doesn’t drink because his brother Fred had a substance abuse problem and died young at age 43, adding that, “I’ve never had a drink because of my brother.”

In an interview with Esquire, Trump went a step further to say that he didn’t even drink coffee.

“I’ve never had a cigarette. I’ve never had a glass of alcohol. I won’t even drink a cup of coffee.”

According to the book, since becoming president, Trump stated that he has never had a drink in his life.

“I never had a glass of alcohol. I never had alcohol. For whatever reason.”

But in the new book, sources report that they had personally served Trump alcohol, including Michael Ault, nightclub guru and owner of the infamous Spy Bar and Chaos. Ault reports that he has personally seen the president drink a number of times, “champagne or vodka, a liquor.”

A bartender who goes simply by the name Laraby said that Trump frequently came in with John Casablancas and they’d drink at the bar. He claims that in general, Trump would have a light beer and Casablancas would have a vodka drink. Model Caron Bernstein said that Casablancas was Trump’s wingman.

“Trump was very f**ing awkward and it was like John was Trump’s wingman to get him laid. This was his dynamic.”

Bernstein recalls that Trump and his friends would dance with the strippers at a place called Pure Platinum on 21st Street before they went out for the night. “I would see [Jeffrey] Epstein, Trump, like all the old geezers, at that place too. It would be the prequel to whatever club we were going to.”