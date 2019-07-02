‘AGT’ Judge Julianne Hough Flaunts Major Cleavage In Latest Instagram Snap, Fans Say She’s ‘Stunning’

Julianne Hough is giving her fans a preview of what to expect on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent.

The show’s newest judge shared a photo with her 4.7 million Instagram followers on Tuesday. In the snap, Hough is posed against a silver wall while wearing a matching, sequined dress. The dress hugs all of the dancer’s curves and has a plunging neckline that reveals the star’s major cleavage. As she poses, Hough is smiling and looking away from the camera as she dons light makeup and a soft gloss. The Safe Haven actress also has her blonde bob styled in a wavy look.

At the time of writing, Hough received more than 20,000 likes on her post. She also received more than 100 comments from her followers.

“I wish I was the wall,” one follower wrote.

“Cute, I love your outfits!!!” another follower chimed in.

Hough also received many comments about how “stunning” and “gorgeous” the multihyphenate star is.

Hough’s post comes hours before AGT wraps up their audition process by celebrating the best ones they’ve seen thus far. The former Dancing with the Stars judge said in her caption that her infamous “golden buzzer” won’t make an appearance on the show on Tuesday night, but fans can look out for it next week. According to DailyWorld, Hough has been selective with who she is giving her golden buzzer to, though the rest of the judges- Gabrielle Union, Simon Cowell and Howie Mendel- have already made their selections. While she reportedly hit the buzzer on accident, she said that her real selection would be made when the NBC talent show airs on July 9.

Hough and Union are AGT’s new additions to Season 13. Upon making her debut back in May, Hough sat down with HollywoodLife to discuss what fans of the show can look forward to by her being a judge.

“I hope that they know that they are supported the minute they come out on stage,” she said.

“That they know I have been in their shoes and I know what they feel like and I know what it feels like to be rejected. So immediately I want them to know that I want to give them a shot and so I give that.”

Hough also shared that she hopes to give each contestant “constructive feedback” that would be useful to them if they don’t make it throughout the entire contest.

AGT airs on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.