Bella Thorne Claims She Was Sexually Abused For Years As Disney Star, Says People ‘Saw And Did Nothing’

Former Disney child star Bella Thorne has previously been open about the sexual abuse she experienced as a child, as reported by The Inquisitr. But during a June 14 interview with BUILD Series — available on YouTube — Thorne dove deeper into her experiences where she was allegedly sexually abused, particularly while working for Disney and growing up in the Hollywood entertainment industry.

During the interview, which The Blaze reports was in promotion of her most recent book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, Thorne claims that she experienced sexual abuse during her time at Disney from the age of 6-years-old until she was 14.

“The transition [from child actress to adult], it’s definitely tough,” she said. “But it is what it is. It’s like anything in my life. If you read the book, you’ll be like, ‘Haha, transitioning from Disney to this was f***ing easy. I don’t know — getting molested for f***ing from when you’re 6 to you’re 14 seems like way harder circumstances.”

The 21-year-old said that her experience growing up in the Hollywood spotlight was the most challenging thing in her life she has had to endure thus far. Thorne said it was hard to deal with the constant photographs and flashing lights, as well as people thinking that they understood her and talking about her without realizing what she was dealing with at the time.

“That everyone around me saw and did nothing. So, I don’t know you tell me what’s so hard. ‘Cause that to me, way harder than any of this other s*** I deal with on a daily basis.”

This is not the first time that someone has shined a light on the dark side of the Hollywood entertainment industry. Rolling Stone reported in April that Corey Feldman is leading his own crusade against pedophilia, which he claims is the biggest problem in the Los Angeles neighborhood.

“It’s the big secret.”

Feldman has accused both Jon Grissom and Alphy Hoffman of abusing him. Outside of Feldman’s accusations, Showbiz CheatSheet reported that many other Hollywood stars have been accused of sexual abuse, including Charlie Sheen, Kevin Spacey, and Bryan Singer.

According to Rolling Stone, Feldman inked a deal with a company to finance the final touches on his documentary, Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, as well as handle its worldwide distribution. Feldman says the movie is about the accusations against Grissom and Hoffman, as well as others who allegedly molested his best friend, the late Corey Haim. The film will reportedly come out in the fourth quarter of 2019.