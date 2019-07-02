Sierra Skye Nearly Shows Off Whole Her Booty In Leopard-Print Thong Bikini & All Instagram Can Say Is ‘Wow’

Sierra Skye is stunning in another sexy bikini.

As fans of the bikini model know, the blonde bombshell regularly floods her Instagram feed with NSFW photos. Skye’s got a rock hard body and many of her posts leave her army of fans drooling. It’s safe to say that she’s one of the most popular models on social media and she has proven it time and time again. In the most recent image shared with her legion of followers, Sierra absolutely sizzles in a skimpy little bikini.

In her hot, new photo post, the model poses with her backside facing the camera. She wears her blonde-dyed locks down and slightly curled along with a gorgeous face of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss. Skye looks over her shoulder and purses her lips for the camera while her toned back, booty, and legs are fully on display in the shot.

The bikini top’s sleeves fall down the model’s arms while the thong bottoms also show nearly every inch of her derriere. It appears as though the bombshell is posing in her backyard while as stands under a khaki colored umbrella. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the beauty rave reviews from fans with over 98,000 like as well as upwards of 900 comments within just a few short hours of going live.

While some fans took to the post to comment on her NSFW bikini, many other fans just chimed in to let Sierra know that she is beautiful.

“The most beautiful and lovely adorable and sexy,” one follower commented.

“WoW! Hi tiger. Love you,” another chimed in.

“Wow!!! Looking absolutely amazing,” another user gushed with a heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

Almost every day for the past few weeks, Skye has shared a sexy, new photo for fans on social media. As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Sierra sizzled in a hot one-piece suit. In the hot new shot, Sierra can be seen leaning against a wall while she runs one hand through her blonde-dyed locks and places the other at her side. The stunner looks off into the distance, wearing her long locks down and curled, with a beautiful face of makeup. Per usual, Sierra’s amazing figure is fully on display in a skintight, pink snakeskin swimsuit featuring a belt in the middle that shows off her tiny waist. This post also garnered the model plenty of attention with over 96,000 likes and nearly 800 comments.

Hopefully, Sierra keeps the sexy photos coming because her fans are clearly digging them.