Jessie James Decker’s ‘Hot Bod’ Bikini Shows Off Amazing 25-Pound Weight Loss

Jessie James Decker is looking fierce these days. The singer welcomed her third child in March of last year. Jessie has already made Life and Style‘s headlines for losing 25 lbs after giving birth – the singer’s July 2 Instagram update is showing that she’s kept the weight off.

Earlier today, Jessie updated her account. A cheerful and sun-drenched snap showed the star clinging to the edge of a yacht. While the vessel had a luxurious feel, Jessie herself seemed laid-back and low-key. She was smiling for the camera in a tiny green bikini – everything about it seemed to be flaunting Jessie’s sensationally fit body.

Jessie was photographed in full-length in the new image, showing fans her super-long legs, toned muscles, and very flat stomach. Likewise noteworthy were Jessie’s golden tan and slim face. The latter was mostly hidden by a hat and shades, but Jessie’s beauty was visible.

Fans can’t seem to get over how sensational this mother-of-three looks.

“Skinnnnnyyy hot bod,” one fan wrote with a fire emoji.

“Skinny miniiiiii” was another comment.

Countless other fans threw out praise for the snap. Some queried where the star might be located, but the majority seemed out to mention how great she looked.

In recent months, Jessie has shared her weight loss journey to her fans. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, the singer used a specific diet to shed the pounds.

“Thanks to South Beach, I’ve lost 25 pounds, and I’m excited. I’ve regained my confidence and have the energy I need to maintain this crazy life of mine! I know I’m fueling my body with tons of good protein and veggies, which has always been key for me,” she said.

Jessie’s plan was to return to the weight she was when she married husband Eric Decker back in 2013. She stated a desire to be able to wear her pre-baby clothing, confirming that she weighed 115 pounds on her wedding day.

“Losing weight after the third baby, it felt very different to me than the first and second,” she added.

Given the body on show today, it looks like Decker has aced her weight loss. This celebrity joins many others who have made headlines for looking sensational as a new mother. Carrie Underwood is frequently praised for her sizzling shape – the singer welcomed her son Jacob in January of this year. Kim Kardashian has also fronted media outlets for getting back into shape after her pregnancies.

Jessie has 3.1 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Jessie should follow her account.