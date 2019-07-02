‘Maxim’ Model Rachell Vallori Stuns In Pink Lingerie On Instagram

Cuban bombshell Rachell Vallori — who shot to fame after being featured in Maxim magazine — recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans and followers by posting a lingerie snap.

The picture was captured for the new campaign of Mexican lingerie brand Ilusion. The model posed for the camera while wearing a provocative set of rouge pink lingerie which accentuated her figure in the perfect fashion.

Rachell let her brunette tresses down and wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The model closed her eyes and lifted her face up while she ran her hands through her hair to pose for the picture.

As of this writing, the picture amassed almost 18,00 likes and several comments where fans praised the model for her hotness and showered her with compliments.

“Congratulations babe!! You’re fabulous,” one person commented on the picture. “You look beautiful, Rachell,” wrote another. Another one, who seemed to be blown away by the model’s sexy picture, wrote the following. “Lord Almighty! [You are] truly fantastic!”

Other fans, per usual, used several complimentary words and phrases to praise the model, while the remaining fans expressed their admiration for the hottie by using hearts, kiss, and fire emoji.

Prior to posting the said picture, Rachell treated her fans to a sultry video where she was featured wearing a revealing animal-print dress that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. The move sent temperatures soaring as the model looked straight into the camera and struck different poses.

The model decided to go for a makeup-free look to keep it natural and sexy, while she let her brunette tresses down and opted for a gold necklace and a selection of rings to keep it glamorous.

Per the geotag, the video was filmed in SoHo, Manhattan, a trendy neighborhood in New York which is famous for its designer boutiques, fancy chain stores, and high-end art galleries.

Within a day, the video was viewed more than 24,000 times and it garnered more than 200 comments. Apart from her fans, many of Rachell’s fellow models and celebrities also liked and commented on the video, including Elizabeth Turner, Tiffany Keller, Cindy Prado, Ashley Haas, Júlia Pereira, Violetta Elaia Benson, and Daniela Wong, to name a few.

Rachell was born in Cuba but she moved to the U.S at the age of 15. According to an article by Hardwood and Hollywood, she was inspired to join the fashion industry because she was fascinated by runway shows.