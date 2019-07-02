‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Bursts Out Of Black Bikini

Maxim model Kara Del Toro has been stunning fans with her sizzling bikini shots in Italy lately, and after sharing a photo of herself in white lingerie and a white bikini, she opted to go for a suit in an opposite hue. She shared a shot of herself in a black swimsuit that showed off her curves to perfection.

In the photo, Kara is posing in a unique suit that has all the skin-revealing elements of a bikini, but is actually a one-piece. The bottom portion of the suit has a high-cut side, showing off her hips and revealing plenty of skin. The top portion is totally sizzling and doesn’t just showcase her cleavage. It also shares a fair amount of the underside of her generous curves, amping up the risque factor of this suit. While her toned stomach is prominently on display, you can see near the curves of her waist that the fabric actually connects, however minimally.

As if the top portion of the suit weren’t scandalous enough, it also has a zipper feature on the front of the suit. The detail makes it seem as though the entire suit is mere moments from coming undone — and that Kara is about to burst right out of it.

Kara posed for the steamy shot in front of an absolutely breathtaking background. She’s leaning against a wrought iron railing that matches the dark shade of her swimsuit. Behind that, there is an incredible view of the ocean, buildings in the distance, and mountains.

While the suit is over the top, Kara’s overall look isn’t. She’s opted for a very natural makeup look that almost appears as if she isn’t wearing any whatsoever, and her hair is loose in tousled waves.

As Kara indicates in the caption, the swimsuit is from the new summer collection of Yamamay, a swimsuit brand. The brand has several pictures of Kara modeling their pieces on their own Instagram page, including this particular swimsuit, which they call the Anitta.

On their own post about the suit, Yamamay highlighted the unique features that Kara’s physique helps to showcase.

“Contour your shapes and reveal your sexiness by choosing our unique one-piece. Its details are breathtaking.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the picture, with one fan saying, “Kara you are so iconic it’s unreal.”

Another follower simply said, “you are a dream” in response to the stunning model’s shot. There were also quite a few followers who were simply too stunned by Kara’s beauty to even come up with an articulate comment, and instead simply commented with a series of emoji, such as fire symbols, faces with heart eyes, lightning bolts, and more.