Julianne Hough’s Husband, Brooks Laich, Calls Her ‘A Champion’ During The Couple’s IVF Process

Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough want to tell their truth about in-vitro fertilization in hopes of helping others.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Hough announced that she went through IVF last year in order for the couple to conceive their own children. In an episode of his podcast with iHeartRadio, How Men Think, the hockey star revealed that his wife began the treatment before her 30th birthday last July, People reports. Laich said that since then, his wife of two years was a “warrior” and “a champion” throughout the entire year of them trying to get pregnant. He also praised his wife for agreeing to go through IVF even though the America’s Got Talent judge has endometriosis.

In addition to going through the treatments, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant froze her eggs in 2018 as a “commitment” to the couple’s desire to have a family. Laich also said as he watches his wife, he searches for any possible way to help her and assist with whatever she needs.

“As a husband, I just go into full support mode. Whatever my wife needs, whatever I can do, I’m fighting the smallest portion of the fight with her,” he says.

“There are certain things in my wife’s life that I know she appreciates that help her feel calm and help her feel relaxed, so I double those efforts during that time just to show that I’m there with her and I support her.”

While the couple isn’t expecting a baby yet, Laich said that he and Hough are pleased with the outpouring of support they’ve received since sharing their story with the world.

“Text messages from friends that I didn’t even know were considering it, messages on Twitter and Facebook, Instagram, people thanking us for opening up about that. I just hope it helps people,” Laich says of the kind words the couple has received since sharing their story.

Loading...

Laich and Hough began dating in 2014 and were engaged a year and a half later, per People. The couple tied the knot in July 2017. The couple’s wedding was a romantic, outdoor wedding on Lake Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where Hough spent summer holidays growing up. The entire wedding was designed by Troy Williams.

With the couple’s second anniversary coming up, Laich says the bond he has with his wife is now stronger than ever since going through IVF. The NHL player admitted that he “can’t remember life” without Hough being in it.