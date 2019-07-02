Colombian Model Ariadna Gutierrez Sizzles In A Tiny Bikini On Instagram

The model was the first runner-up in Miss Universe 2015 pageant, where she was mistakenly announced as the winner by host Steve Harvey.

Colombian model and actress Ariadna Gutierrez exactly knows how to wow her 3.4 million fans with her sexy photographs. In order to keep them thoroughly interested and engaged in her social media activities, she makes sure to post several pictures every week.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the 25-year-old hottie recently took to her page and posted a new bikini snap — one which set pulses racing.

In the pic, Ariadna could be seen wearing a skimpy, orange-colored bikini to provide a generous view of her bare chest and her incredibly well-toned abs. The model left little to the imagination by wearing the tiniest possible bikini bottoms that showcased her perfect thighs.

Leaving her wavy hair down, Ariadna opted for a slick of orange lip gloss and accentuated her eyes with some bronze eyeshadow. Per the geotag, the snap was captured at the Miami Beach, Florida, and Ariadna looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

As of this writing, the sultry snap has amassed more than 153,000 likes and about 1,500 comments which shows that the model is exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that the model looks “absolutely divine,” while another one said that it’s one of Ariadna’s hottest pictures.

“Can’t even believe you are real. I love you,” another one wrote.

Other fans posted various complimentary words and phrases — most of which were written in Spanish — to praise the model, while the remaining fans used hearts, kiss and fire emoji to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from the bikini photo, Ariadna posted another sultry snap where she could be seen wearing a yellow t-shirt dress. The model sat on a stone wall to soak up the sun and pose for the picture. She also put her long, bare legs on full display to titillate her fans and followers.

She let her wavy hair down and accessorized with a pair of shades to keep it chic.

Within five hours of going live, the snap has garnered 30,000 likes and about 160 comments where fans praised the model for her sexy figure and sense of style.

Loading...

Although Ariadna is now known for being a model and an actress, she shot to worldwide fame after she participated in the Miss Universe 2015 pageant to represent her country.

During the pageant, the stunner had to go through a roller coaster of emotions — which were captured on live television — after she was mistakenly announced as the winner by host Steve Harvey. After her crowning, he apologized and said that it was a mistake and the real winner was Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach. As a result, the crown was taken away from Ariadna and she ended up as the first runner-up.

Even though it was a humiliating experience for Ariadna, she took to her social media the same night to display her strength and also congratulated Wurtzbach, per E! Online.