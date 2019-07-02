Olivia Culpo’s Plunging Cleavage Gets Noticed: ‘Hello Hotness’

Olivia Culpo’s latest Instagram update is causing a stir. The Sports Illustrated model is renowned for her eye-catching Instagram snaps, including the one she posted today.

Earlier today, Olivia updated her account, sharing a photo that showed the 27-year-old in her vehicle. With a camera that had taken in Olivia close up, this was no professional shoot. The brunette beauty was wowing her fans in the simplest way possible – simply looking right at the camera and pouting her lips into a kiss.

Olivia’s photo cut off at the chest. It did, however, offer fans the model’s womanly silhouette, as Olivia had opted for a black outfit. Whether her clingy upper was a dress or tank top wasn’t clear, but it was definitely a stylish look. The cleavage-flaunting attire also seemed to be sending out quite the display – fans were likely wowed by Olivia’s bust.

The picture remained impeccably classy, though. Olivia is, after all, renowned for her refined style and polished look, and both seemed to be manifesting today. With more of her face on display, though, this update likely ticked boxes for any budding beauty queens. Olivia was throwing out a glowing complexion, plum-red lips, and perfectly highlighted features.

An amusing caption tweaked to sound French suggested that Olivia was stuck in traffic.

Fans can’t seem to get over Olivia and her sexy update.

“Wish I looked that good waiting in traffic!! -Kate,” one fan wrote with a fire emoji.

“Hello hotness” seemed to see one fan keen to make contact.

Olivia appeared to receive comments from both male and female accounts today. While the model’s male fans may have been wowed by the sexy look, her female fans were likely taken aback by her insane beauty and on-point makeup. One user admitted that they had “feelings” for Olivia.

Loading...

As one of Instagram’s super-popular models, Olivia brings a freshness to the platform. Despite having a career that stems from modeling swimwear, Olivia has progressed to become a bona fide style queen. Her trendy, offbeat, or slinky outfits have a unique edge – this model frequently makes headlines for her fashion sense alone. Olivia’s Instagram is also adored for channeling popular trends, as she happily shares her mouth-watering eats and photos from her travels with her fans.

Some fans responding to today’s snap noticed the hangers in the background. This model does, indeed, have her fans noticing every detail.

Olivia has 4.1 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this beauty should follow her Instagram.