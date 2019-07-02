‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says She Wants A Daughter After Hanging Out With Leah Messer And Her Kids

Kailyn Lowry is the mom of three boys and has been open about the fact that she would love to one day have a daughter. Kail is currently on vacation in Hawaii with her Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer and the women took all their kids with them. That means Kailyn’s three boys are there along with Leah’s three daughters. It is Leah’s youngest daughter, Kail tweeted, who has helped “solidify” the fact that Kail one day wants to have a daughter.

“Addie has 100000% solidified the fact that I want a daughter.”

In recent weeks, Kail has been open about the fact that she wouldn’t mind having a daughter one day. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kail took to YouTube to make a video answering some assumptions about her. One of the assumptions is that she wants a daughter. According to OK! Magazine, Kail was open about the fact that she does want to have a little girl.

“I actually just said this! I really do. I don’t know what it is! Everyone says you should be happy with what you got. I am obviously. If I couldn’t have kids, I’m happy with my three boys but I do, I really wish I could have a girl at some point in life.”

After that, the mom of three revealed she has been “dreaming” about baby number four. Kailyn explained that she had a dream she was at the hospital having a baby, but that she had another boy.

Loading...

While a lot of moms choose to find out the gender of their baby before birth, Kailyn has always kept it a surprise. The Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t found out the gender of her children until they were born.

Kail has been sharing her life on the hit MTV reality television show for nearly a decade. She was first introduced to audiences on 16 and Pregnant when she found out she was pregnant with her eldest son, Isaac. The relationship with her oldest son’s father did not work out and she eventually moved on with Javi Marroquin. She and Javi married and together had one child together, another son. The marriage didn’t last and the two ultimately divorced. Kail gave birth to her third son, Lux, in 2017. The relationship with her youngest son’s father has been off and on.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 recently aired on MTV. The cast is reportedly filming for Season 9B and will air at a later date.