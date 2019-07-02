North West’s Pic Of Kim Kardashian Freaks Instagram Out: ‘This Is Creepy And Sad’

Kim Kardashian’s daughter is growing up fast – North West recently celebrated her sixth birthday. The KKW Beauty founder’s daughter is known for being a photography pro. North may have nailed her skills by snapping her mother on July 2, but the Instagram update appears to be freaking the platform out.

Earlier today, Kim updated her account, as the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sent out two snaps. Both showed the 38-year-old posing in a relaxed setting with two friends. Kim had tagged Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in the update. While Kim and Olivia appeared to be twinning in chocolate-colored athleisurewear, Natalie offered some contrast – she came clad in a slinky orange dress.

The three ladies had been photographed sitting on a bench. They likewise appeared as a trio in the second snap – this one was set in a living room as the women reclined on an oversized couch. Kim and her pals pouted for the camera with the mother-of-four pulling a kiss face in the second photo.

Relaxed as the photos were, fans are anything but.

“Did North also facetune this” was a comment receiving over 2,300 likes.

“Wtffff they don’t even look human anymore. This is creepy and SAD,” another user wrote.

Their comment received over 130 likes.

Fans did, indeed, seem a little shocked at what they were seeing. Countless comments pointed towards suggestions that the women were looking odd.

“Omg What is [sic] happen with Those faces But this is sooo fake,” one user wrote.

“Ya look like those imuv avatars” received over 1,100 likes.

Loading...

Much like her sisters, Kim is frequently subject to criticism over her appearance. This smooth-faced star maintains that she hasn’t gone under the knife, though. While the Kardashian-Jenners receive their usual share of Photoshop accusations – allegations of photo editing in the celebrity world are frequent – they are also singled out for their changing facial appearances.

As The Inquisitr reported in May, fans noticing Khloe Kardashian’s apparently narrowed nasal shape launched major rumors – fans were convinced that the 35-year-old has had a nose job. While accusations of cosmetic surgery for Kim mostly center around her world-famous rear, this star is also probed for her face. Given that Kim has expert makeup artists and is herself skilled with the brushes, her enviable face may well be a result of cosmetics. At the same time, the makeup mogul is known to be a natural beauty.

North West’s photography didn’t seem to be slammed today. Kim and her friends are proving a different story, though.