Izabel Goulart Shows Off Insane Bikini Bod In New Instagram Snaps

Brazilian bombshell Izabel Goulart — best known for being a former Victoria’s Secret model — recently took to her Instagram account and stunned her 4.5 million fans with a new picture which sent temperatures soaring.

In the pic, Izabel wore a barely-there bright orange bikini to show off her incredible, gym-honed body, as well as her perfect tan, which left her fans completely awestruck.

She treated her admirers to not one, not two, but three pictures, each one providing a detailed view of her sexy physique. In the first snap, the 34-year-old model could be seen sitting beside a swimming pool to soak up the sun to highlight her jaw-dropping abs and her long, smooth legs.

In the second picture — which was an up-close one — Izabel provided a generous view of her cleavage, as well as her well-toned arms. In the third and final snap, she could be seen diving into the swimming pool.

The stunner let her hair down and accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and multiple pendants and bracelets to keep it glamorous.

Each one of her pictures gained significant traction, with the first one amassing 167,000 likes, the second one racking up 102k likes and the last one garnering 135,000 likes. In total, the pictures received close to 4,000 comments, where fans and followers drooled over the model’s amazing body and showered her with compliments.

Per the geotag, the pictures were captured in Mykonos — an island in Greece, popular for its beaches and summer party atmosphere. As The Inquisitr earlier reported, Izabel had been enjoying a luxurious getaway in Greece with her 28-year-old fiance, Kevin Trapp, the goalkeeper of the French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Commenting on the sexy snap, one of her fans wrote that Izabel is the sexiest model alive and he can never get enough of her pictures. Another one wrote that he is jealous of Kevin because he is in a relationship with the hottest woman in the world.

Loading...

Other fans used various comments and complimentary phrases for the model, such as “extremely hot,” “goddess in the truest sense of the word,” “your body is heavenly,” and “sexiest legs ever.”

Apart from English, most of the comments were written in Portuguese, but there were plenty of them in other languages too, including Hebrew, French, Spanish, and even Hindi. This shows that the stunning model has fans spread all over the globe.

A lot of her fellow models and celebrities also liked and commented on the pictures, including Meri Gulin, Yanet Garcia, Romee Strijd, Georrane Freitas, Isis Valverde, and Ariadna Gutierrez, to name a few.