Devon Windsor Looks Stunning In A Skimpy Maroon Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on social media. Unlike many others, however, Devon always manages to exude glamour and class, irrespective of what she’s wearing or not wearing.

The hottie recently took to her Instagram account and treated her 1.6 million followers to a sultry new snap which left her fans completely awestruck.

In the pic, the 25-year old model was featured wearing a bandeau-style maroon bikini that allowed her to show off her insane abs and long legs — a move that left her fans’ jaws dropped.

The stunner sat on the deck of a boat while she looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

She opted for minimal makeup and accessorized with a pair of small earrings, a pearl bracelet, and some gold bangles. Within a few minutes of going live, the pic amassed more than 2,800 likes and several comments, where fans praised the model for her hot body and sense of style.

“Beautiful and hot, I love you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Beach perfect,” said another.

Others showered her with hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to express their admiration.

Prior to posting the snap, Devon left very little to the imagination by posting a monochromatic picture where she was featured wearing a see-through wet white crop top that she paired with skimpy bikini bottoms.

The risque Instagram picture was captured for the ad campaign of her upcoming, self-titled swimsuit collection.

To pose for the snap, the model closed her eyes, lifted her arms and ran a hand through her hair. As of this writing, the picture has racked up almost 20,000 likes and 126 comments.

Commenting on the pic, one of her fans said that Devon’s picture is setting the bar of sexiness and style too high, while another one said that Victoria’s Secret should make Devon their next angel.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Devon knows a thing or two about the fashion industry, as she started modeling at the age of 14. Although her main claim to fame was Victoria’s Secret, the model has also walked for other renowned brands, including Alexandre Vauthier, Jason Wu, Tory Birch, and various other famous designers.

In an interview with The Fashion Spot, Devon revealed that behind the glitz and glamour of the modeling industry, there is a lot of hard work involved.