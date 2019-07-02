Meghan Trainor And Her Husband Honor Each Other After Celebrating Three Years Together

Meghan Trainor and her Spy Kids actor husband Daryl Sabara celebrated being together for three years in separate Instagram posts.

The pair tied the knot in December 2018 and seem very happy together.

In Meghan’s post, she celebrated Sabara’s 27th birthday and their anniversary in one upload. In an Instagram post with multiple photos, the “Lips Are Movin” hitmaker shared selfies of the pair kissing and numerous images of Daryl with dogs.

“My husband turned 27 on June 14th AND TODAY IS OUR 3 year anniversary from the day we met/started dating. Thank you for being the greatest friend/husband/puppy daddy there is. We adore you and love you forever and always. Thanks for changing all of our lives forever. I love you too much,” she wrote in a lengthy caption 18 hours ago.

Of course, Daryl had to express how much he adores the “All About That Bass” chart-topper back.

“3 years of absolute magic. You were the most incredible girlfriend. You were the most beautiful fiancée. You are the most loving and caring wife a husband could ever ask for. Thank you for loving me for me and for making me so happy each and every day,” he shared to his 399,000 Instagram followers 14 hours ago, attaching a cute photo of them hugging each other.

Last month, Trainor found out the devastating news that one of her biggest fans had died, per The Inquisitr. In a touching Instagram post, Trainor shared numerous photos of herself with Jalisa, who she said she considers a best friend, over the years.

Meghan’s career kickstarted when she released her breakthrough hit, “All About That Bass.” The single propelled her career around the world instantly and topped the charts in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, and many more countries. According to IFPI, “All About That Bass” was the fourth best-selling digital track of 2014, selling over 11 million around the globe. The track won her two Billboard Music Awards in 2015 — Top Hot 100 Song and Top Digital Song.

Her debut album, Title, peaked at No. 1 in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and Canada. It sparked four hit singles — “All About That Bass,” “Lips Are Movin,” “Dear Future Husband,” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” featuring John Legend.

Loading...

Since 2014, Trainor has achieved six top 20 singles on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

In total, she has been nominated for three Grammy Awards. In 2016, she won Best New Artist.

Later this year, she will star in Playmobil: The Movie that is scheduled to premiere in August.

On Instagram, Meghan Trainor has over 10.2 million followers.