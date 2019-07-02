Ashanti Shakes Her Booty In A Snakeskin Swimsuit In Her Latest Instagram Video

Ashanti is stunning her fans with her latest Instagram video.

The singer is flaunting all of her curves in a video she posted on the photo-sharing app on Tuesday. In the video, Ashanti is trying on some items for her collection with PrettyLittleThing. In one scene, she is wearing an orange and black snakeskin swimsuit as she dances around Hollywood, where the video was shot. Ashanti accessorized the curve-hugging swimsuit with large, gold hoop earrings as her curly black hair flowed down her back.

The “Foolish” singer was also wearing a neon green two-piece pantsuit as she straddled a truck she was sitting on. The multi-hyphenated star showed off her flat stomach in the scene and wore a matching hat with the pantsuit. For her final look in the video, Ashanti wore long braids, and a multicolored bra and shorts with long boots and a matching bandanna. Accompanied by background dancers, the singer was grinding to her song that was used for the PrettyLittleThing ad.

At the time of writing, the video received more than 40,000 views. The post also received over 300 comments from Ashanti’s 4.7 million followers.

“Yasssss… I love the vibe,” one follower wrote.

“Those swimsuits are dope!” another follower chimed in.

The “Baby” songstress has been previewing the collection on her Instagram over the past few days. In her latest Instagram photo, the singer is rocking a bikini from the collection. The head-turning, neon green two-piece has the Grammy winner practically spilling out of the suit as she stands in the white sand, with the ocean as her backdrop. At the time of writing, the sultry post received over 100,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

Loading...

According to E! News, this is one of Ashanti’s first ventures into designing swimsuits, which officially launched on Monday, July 1. The collaboration with the popular online boutique features bold pieces that were inspired by Ashanti’s time in tropical places like the Amazon and the Caribbean. The collection is also filled with unique colors and patterns that Ashanti hopes will make women of all body types feel good.

“I feel like everyone deserves to look and feel amazing,” Ashanti said. “I wanted pieces that would empower women.”

“These all stand out because they’re so different and exotic and they come in a variety of cuts for each body,” she remarked.

The Ashanti x PrettyLittleThing collection can be found on the online retailer’s website. The line, which features plus sizes, also includes one-pieces and cover-ups.