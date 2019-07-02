Chelsea Clinton Calls Megan Rapinoe A True Hero, Cheers On U.S. Women’s Soccer Team On Twitter

Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter today to praise Megan Rapinoe as well as her girlfriend for her essay on The Players’ Tribune, which focuses on President Donald Trump’s feelings toward Rapinoe after she refused to visit the White House.

“Thank you ⁦@S10Bird⁩ for this wonderful essay. I hope your game predictions are right & I hope my kids are lucky enough to be so well loved when they’re older. Very grateful they’re growing up with true???????? heroes like ⁦@mPinoe⁩.”

Clinton’s other most recent Twitter posts cheer on the United States women’s national soccer team, which as of now is playing England in the semifinals of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, while Rapinoe won’t be visiting the White House after the World Cup series, she accepted an invitation from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to visit Congress.

But Rapinoe suggests that she doesn’t believe the team would have been invited to the White House regardless of whether she wanted to or not.

“[Trump] tries to avoid inviting a team that might decline,” she said. “Or, like he did when the Warriors turned him down, he’ll claim they hadn’t been invited in the first place.”

Since Rapinoe’s remarks, Trump has attacked her and also said he was going to invite the U.S. women’s team to the White House whether they win or lose.

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team.”

In praise of the mighty Megan Rapinoe: ‘I felt her defiance and I revelled in it’ https://t.co/JzBmGpFQy2 — The Guardian (@guardian) July 1, 2019

Loading...

Rapinoe has been refusing the put her hand over her heart during the national anthem for years, which is likely another reason Trump is lashing out at her. Even after Trump said he would be inviting Rapinoe’s team to the White House regardless of their performance in the World Cup series, Rapinoe reiterated that she won’t be attending.

Along with Rapinoe, her teammates Ali Krieger and Alex Morgan publicly stated they, too, will not be attending any meeting at the White House with Trump.

As for Clinton, Barron’s reports that she is doing well as the vice chair of the Clinton Foundation. She reportedly has IAC/InterActiveCorp shares worth more than $7 million thanks to an 18.8 percent surge in the holding company’s stock. As of June 21, Clinton owned 33,314 share equivalents of IAC stock, and within these stocks is 28,028 shares and 5,286 share units. One reason for the increase in IAC stock may be the video-creation and streaming site Vimeo — one of IAC’s wholly-owned properties — which has reportedly been outperforming the market.