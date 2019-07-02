Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says Filming ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Was ‘Amazing’ On Instagram As Husband Sean Weighs In

It's official. 'RHOC' has a new cast member.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has officially been added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for the show’s upcoming 14th season.

On July 2, after Bravo TV confirmed the full-time cast of the new episodes, as well as the series’ premiere date for Season 14, Windham-Burke took to her Instagram page. She shared a couple of photos taken for the show, as well as a candid image of herself and her co-stars, including Kelly Dodd, Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Shannon Beador.

“Finally!!!!! Here’s what we’ve been up to the past few months, it’s been such an amazing, crazy time and I’ve enjoyed every minute (almost),” she wrote in the caption of the official cast photo for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.

Then, with her solo cast shot for the show, Windham-Burke added, “It’s official!! I had the best time of my life.”

With Windham-Burke’s third image on July 2, which was taken at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles, the mother of seven told her new fans and followers that she had an amazing time filming the 14th season with her co-stars. This includes Vicki Gunvalson, who was shockingly demoted on the series after spending the past 13 years in a full-time role.

Around the time Windham-Burke gave fans their first look at the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 photos, her husband, Sean Windham-Burke, posted a screenshot of an article about the upcoming episodes. He said his wife would be starring alongside an “amazing group of women” during what is sure to be “an awesome season.”

According to Windham-Burke’s latest posts on social media, she and her husband are currently enjoying time with their family in Hawaii.

The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ cast poses for their official Season 14 photo. Tommy Garcia / Bravo

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans may have heard, Windham-Burke began facing rumors of a potential addition to the cast in February of this year, just as production on Season 14 began. However, it wasn’t untilTuesday that her role on the show was officially confirmed.

As for the rest of the cast, fans have been left in shock at the demotion of Gunvalson. Although the casting change had been making headlines for months, Gunvalson continued to deny any such thing throughout the entirety of production on the upcoming episodes.

To see more of Windham-Burke and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, which premiere on August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.