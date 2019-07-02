Marianne Williamson Snubbed By Vogue’s ‘Women Of 2020’ Feature

Marianne Williamson was introduced to much of America during last Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate. Per The Inquisitr, the 66-year-old author, self-help guru, and activist spread her message of love and peace, which led to both praise and ridicule on social media.

But The Daily Wire reports that Williamson’s efforts weren’t enough to impress Vogue, which recently published a “Women of 2020” feature titled Madam President? Five Candidates on What It Will Take to Shatter the Most Stubborn Glass Ceiling.

Although the article profiles Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Amy Klobuchar, it noticeably left out Williamson, and social media wasn’t happy with the snub.

“They better watch out or she’ll come after them with love, good feelings, and healing crystals!” one user quipped.

“Come on, like they haven’t featured crazier women?” another wrote.

“Well, the Universe won’t like that,” said another.

Williamson has since taken to Twitter to attack writer Jodi Jacobson and Vogue for only including elected officials, highlighting the fact that the U.S. Constitution doesn’t prohibit anyone outside this category for being a presidential candidate.

“And what does that mean, exactly? The Constitution says qualifications are 35 or older, born here, and to have lived here for 14 years. Nothing else. They were leaving it to every generation to determine for itself the skill set it feels is most needed to navigate their times.”

Vogue Excludes Marianne Williamson From 'Women Of 2020' Feature https://t.co/ypvrFswzBj — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 2, 2019

The Daily Wire reports that Williamson first gained attention as a regular guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, where — much like during her debate performance — she spread her new-age philosophy of love, healing, and the external forces people can harness for positivity.

During last week’s debate, she promised to call the prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, if she becomes president and address New Zealand’s goal of making it the best country in the world for a child to grow up in. Williamson said she would tell Ardern that she’s wrong because “the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up.”

Along with fellow presidential contender Andrew Yang, Williamson said after the debate that her mic was not on at times. Per The Inquistir, she received the third-least airtime with just four minutes and 58 seconds of speaking time. Yang received the least, with only two minutes and 58 seconds of speaking time.

Regardless, Williamson has been gaining more donations since her debate performance. Some of these donations are from Republicans that want to keep her on the debate stage purely for entertainment. In addition, some Democrats have warned members of their own party of underestimating her potential.