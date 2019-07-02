Khloe Kardashian Admits That She Gained 40 Pounds While Carrying True Thompson, Said It ‘Blows My Mind’

Khloe Kardashian is getting candid about her weight gain during her pregnancy with her 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

The Revenge Body host sat down with her mother, Kris Jenner, for a chat about her fitness journey and how the first-time mom adjusted to the changes her body made. During the interview, Jenner put herself in her daughter’s shoes and asked questions that Kardashian would typically ask her guests on the E! transformation show, per E! News.

HollywoodLife reports that Kardashian said she gained 40 pounds while she was pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson’s daughter. She said the fact that she gained the extra weight “blows my mind,” as she thought it would subside after she gave birth to her daughter in April 2018.

“You think you’re going to have a baby and all of it’s going to come out, and then you leave the hospital and you’re like, ‘What is going on? Why do I still have all of this weight?'” Kardashian said during the discussion.

In the video, Jenner also shared her experiences with weight after giving birth. The momager and mother of six said that when she had her first child in the 1970s, she didn’t have shapewear like Spanx to use in between workouts. She also said that she remembered being frustrated and feeling as if she wasn’t making any progress while pursuing her post-baby body.

“We wore maternity clothes and afterward I thought, ‘I’m getting rid of these big baggy dresses,'” Jenner remembers. “‘I’m going to slip on my jeans.’ After one month of eating good and exercising, I put on my jeans thinking, ‘I am a rockstar’ — and they wouldn’t go over my knees. So it was back to the drawing board. I did not know what to do. I was so disappointed.”

Kardashian has historically shared with her fans the battles she’s faced with weight loss through the years. The Kocktails with Khloe alum was recently under fire for seemingly calling Jordyn Woods fat on the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the finale, viewers watched as Kardashian expressed her anger towards Woods and Thompson after learning that they had kissed back in February. While FaceTiming one of Thompson’s friends, Kardashian called both Thompson and Woods “Fat f***in a***oles. She was almost instantly bashed online, as many users thought her comments were unnecessary.

“@khloekardashian fat shaming Jordyn and Tristan, she is such a narcissistic a***ole. Wtf, Khloe is not the victim, literally, Jordyn is,” one Twitter user wrote.

The Season 3 premiere of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian airs on Sunday, July 7 at 9 p.m., on E!