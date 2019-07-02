Top 10 Hottest Photos Of Miley Cyrus On Instagram

The singer continues to cause a stir on social media.

Miley Cyrus is known for causing a stir on social media. The 26-year-old She Is Coming singer recently posted a series of jaw-dropping shots as she wore a skintight, red latex outfit, and a recent post that showed her partially exposed breast left even her die-hard followers stunned, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

But Miley Cyrus has been making headlines for years. The outspoken singer caused controversy when she twerked with “Blurred Lines” singer Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013. Shortly after her raunchy twerk made headlines, the former Hannah Montana star appeared nude in the video for her song “Wrecking Ball,” albeit with carefully choreographed balls and chains to hide her privates. Cyrus later revealed she regretted stripping down for the music video.

“That’s something you can’t take away, swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever,” Cyrus told the Zach Sang Show, per Time. “I should’ve thought [about] how long that was going to follow me around.”

But six years later, and even though she’s now a married lady—Cyrus married longtime love Liam Hemsworth last December—don’t expect Miley to start buttoning up. The image for her new album continues to be racy, and for fans who can take the heat, Miley Cyrus’ Instagram page features a slew of NSFW photos with sometimes inappropriate captions.

Let’s face it, she’s just being Miley, as you can see from the super hot shots below.

Cyrus shows who’s boss on tour. Just head of showtime, the singer’s “gurrrl” power was in full force as she posed in a black leather bustier, skintight pants, and a studded belt.

Fans went crazy for Miley’s light purple wig when she guest-starred as Ashley O in the Black Mirror episode “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too.” But when the star posed for a selfie wearing her signature short, white shorts and a white latex top, all eyes were on her toned bod.

