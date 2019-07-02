‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Xander Finds Proof

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 8 reveal that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will find what he is looking for. The Forrester Creations’ model made it his mission to find out what happened to Emma Barber (Nia Sioux), and it seems as if he finally has some answers, per Highlight Hollywood.

Emma had an accident that took her life. According to the police, her car was found at the bottom of a ravine after she lost control of her car. Although it was an ongoing investigation, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) found out that she had been on her way to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) because the police had found an unsent text to her.

Xander knew that Emma had been on her way to Hope. She had just found out that Hope’s daughter was alive and was outraged that they had been keeping this secret from her. Emma rushed out but had been waylaid by Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). They got into an argument and Emma stormed out of his office.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw how Thomas followed the Forrester Creations’ intern in his car. He ran Emma off the road and her car went over the guardrail. Thomas had exited his car and saw Emma’s car at the bottom of the ravine. He didn’t even try to call emergency services for help.

Both Xander and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) are suspicious of the circumstances surrounding Emma’s death. They asked Thomas for his whereabouts at the time of her passing, but he claimed that he had raced to Hope to tell her the news before Emma could. According to Thomas, he was about to tell Hope the truth when she got a call that Emma had died.

Xander isn’t buying Thomas’ story and will approach the head of Forrester’s security, Charlie Weber (Dick Christie), on Friday, July 5. He needs Charlie to do some investigating on his behalf. Charlie will be eager to help Xander find the answers he is looking for.

During the week of July 8, Charlie will report back with his findings. It seems as if Xander will finally get the evidence to piece together Emma’s death. Will he take the proof to the authorities or will he confront Thomas himself?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.