Brittany Cartwright Shares Beautiful Bridesmaids Line-Up On Instagram

Brittany Cartwright married Jax Taylor last weekend in a gorgeous wedding ceremony and she just shared a beautiful photo featuring all of her bridesmaids via her Instagram page. Brittany and Jax have shared plenty of fun tidbits about the event over the past few days. Vanderpump Rules fans simply cannot get enough.

Brittany shared a fun snap from her wedding day that showed all of her bridesmaids, along with bestie Zack Whitman stepping up as an attendant, all dressed to the nines. Brittany stood in the middle of the group with six attendants standing on either side of her.

As Vanderpump Rules fans would expect, there were a lot of familiar faces in Brittany’s wedding party. Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Stassi Schroeder were all bridesmaids. Katie Maloney-Schwartz was Brittany’s matron of honor.

People details that the group of ladies wore off-the-shoulder gowns by Wtoo By Watters in a stunning shade of blue. Bravo TV adds that the ladies carried bouquets made with white roses and blue flowers. They all kept their hair down in styles featuring loose, gorgeous waves.

Brittany had tried to keep some of the details regarding her wedding party a secret until the big day. However, a few details had already emerged ahead of time. As Us Weekly notes, Lala had teased that the dresses chosen for the bridesmaids were phenomenal and hot, and it looks like Vanderpump Rules fans agree.

Brittany’s 1.3 million fans have been hanging on every wedding tidbit she has shared and they loved this bridesmaid shot. In just the first couple of hours after Brittany shared the snap, nearly 60,000 fans had liked it on Instagram.

Hundreds of Vanderpump Rules fans left comments as well, although not all of them were entirely supportive. For the most part, however, Brittany’s followers loved the looks she put together for her big day and thought that everybody looked absolutely gorgeous.

“Please tell me this was filmed!! I so want to see it all.” “Your wedding was gorgeous!!! And those dresses are to die for [heart emoji] that color.”

“A-mazing!!!!! Loved everything about your style, gorgeous wedding dress and fabulous bridesmaid dresses!! So happy that you didn’t listen to all the negativity and followed your heart. You deserve this girl- congrats!!”

Brittany’s wedding with Jax was held at a castle — a dream location the Kentucky native has had in mind for years. Vanderpump Rules fans have made it clear they think the duo put together a beautiful event and they will be anxious to see more tidbits from the gorgeous wedding.