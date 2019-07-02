Farrah Abraham’s Daisy Dukes Pic Sparks Outrage: ‘We’re Called Native Americans Not Indians’

Farrah Abraham is getting slammed. Last night, the Teen Mom OG star posted a video-edited picture of herself riding a horse in Daisy Dukes. The update seemed to be ticking boxes for its country feel and black-and-white photography, but it’s causing a storm over in the comments section.

Farrah had used old-fashioned terminology in her caption. Her fans have been picking up on it, and a fair few seemed outraged.

“We’re called Native Americans not Indians” was one of the most-liked comments.

Another popular comment seemed out to inform the star of her faux-pas.

“Um cowboys and Indians…educate yourself on why that is sooooooo disrespectful. Shame on your ignorance.”

Echoing the opinion was another user.

“The preferred nomenclature is native Americans. As someone from the Midwest, I would think you would know how to respect this beautiful culture that we stole!” they wrote.

Farrah faced further backlash. With 80 likes, the top-rated comment suggested that the 28-year-old was “desperate” by continuously updating her account with professionally-shot pictures. The popular comment further probed the star over what she’s doing with her life, and one suggestion was made that Farrah is escorting. As The Inquisitr reported on June 30, Farrah’s recent photos from Dubai have seen many users question whether she is a paid escort.

This mother of one regularly finds herself slammed. Farrah’s risqué Instagram updates see fans concerned that she is setting a poor example for her daughter. Farrah’s 10-year-old daughter Sophia is her only child. With a motherhood career that started on 16 and Pregnant and carried over into Teen Mom OG, Farrah’s status as a parenting icon has not followed the trajectories seen by her former co-stars as Farrah has now left the MTV franchise.

While Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout send out wholesome family Instagram snaps, Farrah opts for more adult vibes. Backlash to today’s post seemed less concerned about Farrah’s overall image, though. Users were angry over Farrah’s caption.

“How dare you? A mockery of my culture and that poor horse,” one user wrote.

Fortunately for this star, comments weren’t exclusively of a slamming nature. Farrah was also called “gorgeous.”

Praise in the comments section to Farrah’s Instagram posts doesn’t come easily, though. With a controversial image and internet-circulated sex tapes, this reality face seems an easy target for trolls. Nonetheless, Farrah continues to update her account. She also seems to have appeal for brands – Farrah partnered up with clothing brand Pretty Little Thing earlier this year.

