The New Season Of ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Is ‘Coming Soon,’ According To Shannon Beador

When will 'RHOC' Season 14 premiere?

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Orange County are preparing for their Season 14 return.

On July 1, Shannon Beador took to Instagram to tease her fans and followers about the new season by saying a premiere date would be happening sooner, rather than later.

Although fans may have to wait a couple more weeks until Bravo TV announces the official cast lineup and premiere date for Season 14, Beador and the rest of the Season 13 cast, including Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Emily Simpson, Kelly Dodd, and Gina Kirschenheiter, have all confirmed they will be part of the new episodes.

There is also one more lady, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who appears to be joining the cast, at least in a part-time role.

As fans may have noticed, Windham-Burke was first spotted filming with the ladies of the show in early February when production began and has continued to be spotted in the same place as the women at the same time. She’s also been active with her potential costars on social media, and many of her posts boast “likes” from the cast.

On Instagram, Windham-Burke describes herself as a globetrotting, dream-supporting mom to seven amazing kids. She also includes a link to her Barefoot in Heels blog.

While it is hard to say how much, if any, of Windham-Burke’s life will be featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County, a Radar Online report earlier this year claimed Beador, for one, was a big fan of Windham-Burke, despite her past history of keeping her distance from the new ladies who’ve been added to the cast.

“It’s too soon to tell, but Braunwyn seems to have adapted to the other girls pretty quickly,” a source told the outlet in February. “It is rare for Shannon to take a liking to a new cast member like she has to Braunwyn, but that isn’t a bad thing.”

As for the possibility of Windham-Burke being brought to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast to replace the potentially demoted Gunvalson, who has denied any such thing, the insider said producers had actually been eyeing Windham-Burke way before the alleged casting change was made earlier this year.

“Vicki wasn’t replaced by Braunwyn! She was eyed to join the cast even before all this stuff went down with Vicki,” the insider explained.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 is expected to premiere at some point this summer, so stay tuned.