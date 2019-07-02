Miley Cyrus’s Red Latex Brings Instagram To Its Knees: ‘Miley For President 2020’

Miley Cyrus is definitely on a roll. The SHE IS COMING singer has taken to Instagram with full force – July 2 marks the release of the music video for “Mother’s Daughter.” The 26-year-old’s latest update came with plenty of color and plenty of attitude. It also seemed to bring Instagram to its knees.

Earlier on Tuesday, Miley updated her account. A photo showed the star posing on a blush pink floor against likewise-hued walls. Miley was standing out, though. Her latex bodysuit was bright red and skin-tight. The glossy outfit came fully accessorized from head to toe. Miley had paired the look with heeled boots – criss-cross and buckle details added racy flourishes, as did gold-painted toe caps. With the bodysuit appearing to continue into gloves and a pair of sporty red shades, Miley did appear to be channeling all things red. She was snapped cocking her head to the side. Her lips were slightly parted.

Fan comments poured in the moment the update was posted.

“I can’t get over how into this I am,” proved to be one of the most-liked responses.

Also popular was a suggestion that the singer should run for political office.

“Miley for president 2020. campaign DONT [sic] F WITH MY FREEDOM.”

The comment appears to pertain to the hook from Miley’s “Mother’s Daughter” track. This hugely-popular song appears to fly the flag for liberated spirit and empowerment.

“Don’t f*ck with my freedom” is now a phrase and a much-used hashtag. Miley herself used it last month – as Metro reports, a groping incident that left the star violated received a response. Miley took to social media to defend herself, using the lyric in a hashtag to solidify her statement.

Miley’s update does, indeed, seem to be stopping Instagram in its tracks. Alongside racking up comments in lightning speed, the update also accumulated likes very quickly – over 250,000 were clocked within just one hour of the post going live. The comment suggesting that Miley run for office racked up over 100 likes.

“SHE GOT THE POWER!!” was another popular response.

Not all of Miley’s recent updates have been well-received, though. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, a sexy picture of Miley in the same latex outfits sparked outrage – this one was far more suggestive, as Miley spread her legs to show adult-themed studs around her nether regions.

This update seemed less risky. It’s also going down better with the platform’s users.

