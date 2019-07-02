Kristin Chenoweth Fashions Cheeky ‘Corset’ Out Of Palm Bract

American actress Kristin Chenoweth took to Instagram Monday evening to share a video of her using a piece of palm bract to make a unique corset.

“I’m walking down Santa Monica and I pick up this from a tree, and it’s a corset. Christian Seriano, I’m helping you out on my next gown,” she quipped, referring to the American fashion designer who was thrust into the international spotlight after the 4th season of American design competition show Project Runway.

The Tony Award-winning actress, who is also a successful recording and concert artist, has a long history of success in the world of theater, including roles in Wicked, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, and On the Twentieth Century.

In a recent interview with Broadway World, Chenoweth spoke about the theater role that stands out as her favorite.

“For sure Candide at the New York Philharmonic that was filmed for [PBS’] Great Performances was a highlight for me because I’d always been told by my teacher Florence Birdwell (who I admire very much) that [Cunégonde in] Candide was my part,” she said.

“I had very much looked up to Barbara Cook and I always wanted to do that role.”

The 50-year-old artist also revealed that her mother was the most significant influence on her decision to become a performer. She said that her mother always let her practice, was supportive of her needs, and encouraged her to participate in choir and drama.

The Music Modernization Act "protects the actual future of the music industry" – Kristen Chenoweth. That was a huge win, but there's still more hard work to be done! #GRAMMYsOnTheHill https://t.co/0LtysQbKpn — musicFIRST (@musicFIRST) April 7, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Chenoweth was one of the presenters at the Tony Awards early in June, along with Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jane Krakowski, Sara Bareilles, Abigail Breslin, Lucy Liu, Judith Light, Samira Wiley, Sienna Miller, David Byrne, Tina Fey, Sutton Foster, and Darren Criss.

Hollywood Life spoke to Chenoweth at the Awards and reports that she said she would love to play Dolly Parton on the Broadway stage. She also added that Parton will be featured on her upcoming album, along with Ariana Grande, Reba McEntire, and J. Hud.

“It’s for the girls, about the girls, and by the girls!” she said.

Chenoweth said in the same Hollywood Life interview that she has recently been dedicating her time to her Broadway Bootcamp, which began on the night of the Tony Awards and took place in her state-of-the-art theater with 1,500 seats. She said it consisted of an intense week of singing, dancing, acting, followed by a week of performances — some of which were awarded scholarships.