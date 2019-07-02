Khloe Kardashian Reportedly ‘Torn’ After Tristan Thompson Posts Sweet Birthday Message And Buys House Near Her

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly struggling with her emotions due to her ex-boyfriend’s sudden will to win her back.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was dating NBA star Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a daughter, before he reportedly cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, back in February. And now, it seems like he is trying to regain her trust, as he took to his Instagram page last week to post a sweet birthday message for Khloe in which he called her “the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers player shared a selfie of the 35-year-old and their baby daughter, True Thompson, alongside the emotional caption. Furthermore, he also reportedly bought a new L.A. house near his former flame so that he could stay closer to her and their 15-month-old baby girl, as per The Daily Mail. According to insiders, Khloe was left emotionally struggling after this, as she is afraid that she may fall for him again if she starts spending more time with him — and consequentially have her heart broken yet again.

“Tristan has been begging her to get back together, and he posted that long gushing birthday message to her too… He’s been asking her to sit down with him properly, have a heart to heart – but she’s refusing. She wants to keep things civil for True’s sake, but she doesn’t want to risk falling for him again and getting her heart broken all over again,” a source told The Sun.

“He’s really keen to show her he’s changed, though – he’s even buying a big ‘family’ house near Khloe’s L.A. home so he can have True to stay more often, and saying he’d do anything to put things right. Khloe’s torn,” they added.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who follow their famous reality TV show would know from watching the season finale last Sunday that Khloe had enough of Tristan’s antics after news broke that he had kissed Jordyn at a private house party while claiming he was drunk at the time. The cheating scandal completely eviscerated the family and even saw Kylie cut ties with her closest friend.

However, this was not the first time the basketball player broke the Good American founder’s trust — last year, he had also been caught getting cozy with other women just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, but she ended up forgiving him for the sake of their family. In addition, the fact that she did not even acknowledge or respond to his latest Instagram post may be an indication that she is not interested in reviving their romance.