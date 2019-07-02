‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Stuns Instagram In Sexy Green Bikini

Haley Kalil is rocking a bikini yet again on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

In a new upload shared on Tuesday, July 2, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model sent pulses racing in a sexy green two-piece that left very little to the imagination. The shot captured Haley standing outside and surrounded by luscious greenery, while the reflection of a luxurious pool displayed on the trendy black sunglasses she wore to protect her eyes from the golden sun.

The stunner brought some serious heat during her pool day in the barely-there swimwear that did nothing but favors for her famous figure. Haley’s bandeau-style top hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which spilled over the top to show off an insane amount of cleavage. The piece twisted together in the middle of her bust, creating an eye-popping cutout to expose her bosom even more. On her lower half, the 26-year-old sported a matching pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms that perfectly hugged her dangerous curves. The high-cut piece flaunted the babe’s long, toned legs, and sat high on her hips with two delicate, knotted bows on each side, drawing attention to her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Along with her sleek black sunglasses, Haley also accessorized her pool day look with a pair of dainty green earrings that dangled from her ears. She wore her signature red tresses down, slightly slicked back behind her head so they would stay out of her face. The beauty also wore a face full of makeup, which included a dusting of blush and highlighter on her cheek bones, as well as a dark pink lipstick.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie were quick to shower the model with love for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. The steamy snap racked up more than 2,200 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the social media platform, and that number is growing by the second. Dozens took to the comments section as well to leave compliments for Haley’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re perfect,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“It just completely blows my mind how someone can be so effortlessly and naturally beautiful. You’re flawless, most perfect girl ever!!!” commented a third.

Loading...

Along with a few snaps from her relaxing pool days at home, Haley also fills her Instagram feed with shots from her feature in this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A recent post shared to her page was from her photo shoot for the publication in Kenya, which captured her in a skintight one-piece swimsuit that clung tight to every inch of the babe’s impressive figure, driving her followers absolutely wild.