‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Discusses Post-Feud Run-In With Lisa Vanderpump

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump came face-to-face at Neiman Marcus.

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump had an awkward run-in earlier this year. During Tuesday night’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 finale episode, Richards will be seen discussing the encounter with her co-stars, including Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, and Denise Richards.

In a sneak peek at the show shared by Bravo TV, Richards is seen sitting down with the ladies and confirming she had ran into Vanderpump in Los Angeles months after being kicked out of her Beverly Hills home by Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd.

“I bumped into Lisa Vanderpump,” she told her co-stars, who all appeared shocked.

At the beginning of May, Vanderpump was first to share the news of her run-in with Richards and did so during an interview with Us Weekly magazine while attending the launch of Baskin-Robbins Mother’s Day Fancy Cone Dessert. At the time, Vanderpump simply said she ran into Richards “the other day.”

“It was OK,” Vanderpump explained.

Days later, Richards spoke to Us Weekly in her own interview, confirming her run-in with Vanderpump happened at the Chanel counter in Neiman Marcus after eight months of estrangement.

“I was just like, I said, ‘Hi, Lisa.’ She turned around and she looked like she saw a ghost. She took a double take and she said, ‘Oh, my God. Wow,'” Richards revealed while attending an Allergan Mother’s Day event in New York City. “We spoke for quite a bit. Like she said, it was OK.”

Richards went on to say that things between her and Vanderpump felt “extremely awkward,” especially due to the fact that the shop was quite busy at the time of their encounter.

Richards and Vanderpump haven’t been in touch since their run-in at Neiman Marcus and because Vanderpump is not returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 10, it’s hard to say if the two women will ever be back in contact with one another.

Although things between Richards and Vanderpump may never be reconciled, Richards’ relationships with her other co-stars, including Mellencamp, Jayne, and Lisa Rinna, appear to be quite strong following the completion of production on Season 9. In fact, just this week, Richards celebrated Mellencamp’s 38th birthday with her and shared a number of fun Instagram photos and videos throughout Mellencamp’s special day.

To see more of Richards, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, don’t miss Tuesday’s Season 9 finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.