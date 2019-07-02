Watch Angola Vs. Mali Live Stream: Africa Cup Of Nations 2019 Final Battle For Top Of Group E, Start Time

Mali need just one point to progress in the Africa Cup of Nations, but underdog Angola could move on with a clean victory.

Coming into the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Angola’s Serbian Coach Srdjan Vasiljevic set his target rather low. The team had already accomplished its goal of qualifying for the AFCON tournament in Egypt, and anything else would be a bonus. But now, according to a Yahoo! Sports report, Vasiljevic not only says he believes his team can advance by defeating Group E pace-setters Mali, but may even take away that top spot from the Eagles.

Neither team has ever won the AFCON trophy, but Angola has never even made the Top 4, while Mali finished third in both 2013 and 2012. Their immediate futures will be decided on Tuesday in a match that will live stream from Egypt.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Angola vs. Mali Africa Cup of Nations final Group E match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Eastern European Time on Tuesday, July 2, at the 18,500-seat Ismailia Stadium, in Ismailia, Egypt.

In Angola, that start time will be 5 p.m. West Africa Time, but Benin is on Greenwich Mean Time, where the start tine will be 4 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 5 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the match gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, July 3, Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern.

The last time these two teams met was in the 2010 AFCON opening match, when then-host Angola raced out to a four goal lead, only to collapse as Mali roared back with four goals of their own to secure a dramatic draw, as The South African recounted.

But Mali will have the more formidable offensive weapon the time around in the form of Porto midfielder Moussa Marega, who has scored once in two games for his country, per WhoScored, in this tournament after tallying six times for his club in the 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League. This is a total bettered in that competition only by two of the world’s elite goal-scorers, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

The 2013 Mali team saw the country’s highest-ever AFCON finish, winning the third-place playoff match. Richard Huggard / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Angola vs. Mali Africa Cup of Nations Group E decider, visit BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app to watch the game on smartphones or tablets. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires login credentials from a cable or satellite service carrier that offers the BeIn Sports channels.

AFCON fans who do not have access to the BeIn network can watch the Angola vs. Mali match live stream for free anyway, even without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. The preferred method is to sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and a subscription fee, but each also offers a seven-day free trial period. During that week-long period, fans can also watch the Palancas Negras vs. Eagles match live stream for free.

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match. In Angola, as well as in many other African countries, Super Sport, a pan-continental sports broadcast network based in South Africa, carries a live stream of the game — as will Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique in the French-speaking Republic of Mali.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is carried by Euro Sport Player, which also streams the match in Spain.

In Canada, all 2019 AFCON matches are streamed live via the DAZN sports platform. In Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON group stage finale.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Angola vs. Mali match, access the inventory of links at Live Soccer TV.