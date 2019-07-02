Nikki Bella’s Plunging Red Cleavage Gets Noticed: ‘Wow’

Nikki Bella’s latest Instagram update seems to have fans stopping in their tracks. The WWE wrestler frequently makes headlines for her sensational looks. The 35-year-old’s July 2 picture seems to have ticked boxes for her beauty, fitness, and fierce cleavage.

Earlier today, Nikki updated her Instagram. The picture showed the California native looking at her phone while holding a toothbrush. The photo’s promotional agenda was visible via Colgate products on Bella’s lap and a lengthy caption, but this star’s fans are honing in on the girl over the dental merchandise. Bella had been photographed in a bold red tank top, and the look sent out this fitness fiend’s killer body alongside her ample cleavage. While the plunging neckline wasn’t provocative, it was accentuating this celebrity’s womanly silhouette.

Nikki sent out further charm from loose-flowing brown locks and what appeared to be minimal makeup. Her glittering smile was also visible.

Fan comments have been pouring in.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Wow” was another comment.

While some responses queried the quality of Colgate’s products (and one probed the company for allegedly engaging in animal testing), most comments seemed to be throwing out praise. Nikki was also called “the most gorgeous girl on the planet.”

Given that Nikki’s post today came as a paid partnership, it would appear that this celebrity has many strings to her bow – social media influencing being one of them. Bella is also known for having appeared on Dancing with the Stars and Total Bellas with her twin sister.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Bella appears to have made the decision to retire from wrestling. Her words on the E! show suggested exhaustion alongside questioning whether continuing with WWE was in her best interest.

“The (European) tour was good but I feel like I’m too old for the travel, the travel was really rough. I was like, why am I doing this. I don’t feel good. The girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey, I can say it fully.”

Bella seemed supported in her decision by her twin sister Brie.

This multi-faceted star proves hugely popular on social media. Bella’s Instagram following currently sits at 8.5 million. Her account is followed by celebrities including Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Canadian YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous.

Today’s update proved popular. It had racked up over 90,000 likes within two hours of going live. Over 570 comments were left. Fans wishing to see more of Bella should follow her on Instagram.