Michael Jackson Fans Sue ‘Leaving Neverland’s Alleged Abuse Victims For ‘Lynching’ The King Of Pop

The Leaving Neverland documentary that accuses Michael Jackson of sexually abusing James Safechuck and Wade Robson from the ages of 10 and 7, respectively, has created lots of controversies. It appears that this isn’t going to change anytime soon, as France 24 reports that France Jackson fan clubs are suing the alleged victims.

The Michael Jackson Community, the MJ Street, and On The Line groups are heading to court in the town of Orleans in north-central France on the banks of the Loire River. According to the lawyer representing the groups, Emmanuel Ludot, the allegations put forth by the damning Leaving Neverland documentary should be taken “extremely seriously” and equated them to “a genuine lynching” of the late Jackson.

Unlike the libel and defamation laws in the United States or Canada, it’s a criminal offense to sully the image of a dead person in France, and each fan club is seeking just one euro each for symbolic damages. Although it might sound silly, Ludot has successfully won damages of one euro each back in 2014. In that case, five Jackson fans sued Jackson’s doctor Conrad Murray for causing distress, and they won, as the fans were deemed to have suffered “emotional damage” from the pop star’s death.

Despite the allegations against Jackson, many are coming to his defense. Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, claims that the King of Pop is innocent and recently took to Instagram to reveal a documentary called Michael Jackson: Chase The Truth, which he claims will “ruin” the career of Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed.

In addition, Variety reported that the Jackson estate’s lawyers, John Branca and Howard Weitzman, believe the documentary is racist.

“It’s like what James Baldwin once wrote (about how) Michael Jackson will forever pay the price for being as successful as he was,” Branca said.

“There’s a large segment of the press that doesn’t care whether Michael is innocent or guilty because it’s not controversial enough,” he continued, adding that he believes it’s a form of “racism.”

Jackson’s former lawyer, Thomas Mesereau, who successfully defended the star against sexual assault allegations in 2004, believes that the new claims are “a temporary blip” that will eventually be forgotten.

But per The Inquisitr, Reed is standing by his film and claims that he conducted all of the necessary research to ensure the accusations of Safechuck and Robson were valid.