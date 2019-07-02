Major Hannah Brown Relationship Bombshell Dropped With New Reality Steve ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers

Viewers were treated to a wild preview at the end of Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette, but spoilers Tuesday morning from gossip blogger Reality Steve just revealed a separate bombshell about what is on the horizon that some might say is even crazier. Hannah Brown has already faced a lot of drama as she’s taken this journey to try to find love, and now it seems she may be left alone and heartbroken when all is said and done.

Onscreen, viewers are still watching a lot of drama related to contestant Luke Parker play out. He received a hometown date, along with other bachelors Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt, and Peter Weber.

The sneak peek at the end of the show revealed an intense conversation that comes down the road between Hannah and Luke, with the revelation that she got frisky with one of the other guys in a windmill. However, Reality Steve’s spoilers are focused on what has happened after Brown’s final rose ceremony.

The Inquisitr has already detailed that Hannah takes Jed and Tyler to the final rose ceremony and reportedly gets engaged to Jed. However, due to all of the scandalous headlines that have emerged about his alleged girlfriend issues, Reality Steve’s spoilers recently revealed that Hannah had broken off her engagement to Jed in the past week or so.

Initially, Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers detailed that Hannah and Jed were technically still together, but that the relationship was navigating rocky times. Now, it seems that has changed.

“There is an even further update to that tweet: Hannah and Jed are done completely. She’s broken off the relationship altogether. She’s not trying or hoping for it to work out. They are done.”

Not only that, but it seems that Hannah is firm enough in this decision that viewers will be seeing it, surely during the After the Final Rose special.

“And I can also report, their breakup was filmed in LA on camera and we will see that during part 2 of the AFTR airing on July 30th.”

The Bachelorette spoilers from the gossip guru detail that Jed did tell Hannah about his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens, probably while they were in Greece after their engagement. However, given the timing of Brown’s decision to end the engagement, it sounds as if she learned more by Stevens speaking out than what Wyatt had told her, and decided it was too much to let slide.

There will surely be more developments regarding all of this before the finale airs at the end of July. Will Hannah Brown reunite with Tyler Cameron, her runner-up, as fans are hoping? What will Jed Wyatt have to say about all of this? The Bachelorette spoilers tease that this is all going to be intensely wild as it is shown on ABC, and fans can’t believe how chaotic it’s all getting.