Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Speaks Of ‘Tragic Struggle’ After Jim Edmonds’ Affair

Meghan King Edmonds is speaking out after her husband, Jim Edmonds, was caught in an inappropriate texting relationship.

Meghan King Edmonds is staying positive, despite the recent news of husband Jim Edmonds’ affair.

According to a July 2 report from The Daily Dish, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star and mother of three recently took to her Instagram page, where she shared a hopeful post after admitting to going through a “tragic struggle” in her life.

“We have no choice but to endure and find beauty in this tragic struggle we call life. We might not always find meaning in trauma but we can find small wins in it,” Meghan wrote.

As the outlet explained, Meghan is currently facing a difficult point in her marriage after learning that her husband Jim sent a number of inappropriate text messages, photos, and videos to another woman. However, despite the hard times, Meghan has remained active on her social media pages and frequently shares sweet photos and videos of her three kids, including her 2-year-old daughter Aspen and her 1-year-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes.

In one recent image, Meghan was seen spending time with her twins on their first birthday, and in another, she was seen enjoying a sweet treat for breakfast.

Meghan has even shared a couple of photos of herself and Jim, including an image in which she admitted he was “no saint.”

Meghan and Jim got married in 2014, and shortly thereafter, she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for its 10th season. The following year, Meghan was seen undergoing in vitro fertilization in an effort to conceive her first child — daughter Aspen — who was born in October 2016.

At the end of last month, Us Weekly magazine confirmed Jennifer McFelia Villegas was the woman Jim had been caught texting and shared Meghan’s response to the upsetting news.

“I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” Meghan said in a statement to the magazine. “His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

In addition to her statement to Us Weekly magazine, Meghan also opened up about her husband Jim’s betrayal in her blog, admitting that while her husband has insisted things were never physical between them, she could no longer trust anything he had to say.

Meghan quit The Real Housewives of Orange County after Season 12.