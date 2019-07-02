Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Firing Of Controversial ‘Below Deck’ Chef Mila Kolomeitseva

That’s all she wrote for chef Mila Kolomeitseva.

As fans know, the controversial chef from Bravo’s hit show Below Deck has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny this season because of her poor cooking skills. Kolomeitseva claims that she was trained at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu, but on the show, she served a series of poor-tasting meals to charter guests while also butting heads with a few members of the yacht’s staff. Us Weekly shares that the firing took place on the July 1 episode of the hit Bravo show, just one week after Captain Sandy Yawn gave Kolomeitseva a pep talk, saying that she admired the way that she took things in stride.

But on the latest episode of the show, Kolomeitseva prepared another series of bad meals for guests while continuing to butt heads with other members of the staff. At this point, Captain Sandy thought that enough was enough. She pulled Kolomeitseva aside and told her that she would need to let her go.

“As a human being I have all the compassion in the world. But as a captain I have to let you go,” she told the shamed chef before firing her.

At first, Kolomeitseva kept it together in front of her boss before she eventually broke down in front of the cameras on the show, getting teary eyed and saying that the firing made her feel “awful.”

“People like me who have a big ego sometimes have to be put down to Earth a little bit, but it makes me feel like I want to work even harder,” she said.

The yachtie doesn't hold back when it comes to the #BelowDeckMed Season 4 chef.https://t.co/sSJNF3F2sg — BravoTV (@BravoTV) June 29, 2019

And obviously, the firing caused social media to go nuts, especially Twitter. Fans of the show held nothing back, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts about Kolomeitseva finally getting the boot from Chef Sandy. While a small amount of people tweeted that they felt bad for the chef, the overwhelming majority commented on the firing with witty posts to express their delight.

“Mila should have been shark bate. Rid the world of 1 more ignorant human. The firing was tame at best. I guess she was too disgusting for the Sharks,” one fan tweeted.

“Chef Mila on Below Deck Med got fired tonight. Never thought I’d be so happy to see a person get fired. Cooking for 2 charters was 1 to many,” another Twitter user gushed.

After firing Kolomeitseva, Sandy sat down with The Decider, where she chatted about her decision to give Kolomeitseva the boot on the show. While the Captain said that Kolomeitseva’s views on gay and lesbian relationships didn’t bother her because she doesn’t care what other people think, she did say that she was more upset with the fact that she lied on her resume.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Monday evenings on Bravo.