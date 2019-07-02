‘Basketball Wives’ Star Draya Michele ‘Slays A Disco Themed Party’ In Racy Curve-Hugging Mermaid Dress

Former Basketball Wives LA star Draya Michele took to her Instagram account on Monday to share an image from a red-carpet event she recently attended, in which she jokes about having made it “back to the ocean before the sun came up,” followed by a mermaid emoji and leading many of her 7.4 million followers to call her outfit a “mermaid dress.”

The former reality television star stuns in the two images in a curve-hugging, red and silver metallic dress with a long cut-out along her upper thigh and a one-shoulder neckline that leaves plenty of bare skin on display. The lower half of the dress, ending in a pointed tip at her knees, is colored red, fading into silver on the upper half of the dress. The outfit’s material bunches at the waist, drawing attention to the model’s trim and flat belly.

The 34-year-old social media personality poses in the images with one blue-manicured hand perched on her hip as she gazes directly at the photographer. Her black, winged eyeliner and long, thick lashes bring the eye to her stunning eyes while moving next to her pouty, pink-painted lips and flawless foundation. Draya completed the look with a pair of strappy, silver high heels and her long, dark curly hair parted down the middle and worn spilling over her shoulders and chest and down her back.

In the photo’s caption, Draya says that she “slayed a disco-themed party,” tagging the designers behind the dress and the photographer who snapped the image. Her millions of followers went crazy for the photo, leaving her comments gushing over her beauty and expressing how envious they were of her figure and dress.

One Instagram user commented, “Draya you are everythinggg & more,” while another wrote, “Forever making anything look good. A damn piece of paper would be fire on her.”

Yet another adoring fan chimed in with, “draya you are amazing, keep up the good work.”

The dress itself was also a huge hit among the entrepreneur’s followers, with comments ranging from, “love the dress!” to “the dress is life” and “that dress is goals.”

When Draya isn’t attending events and parties, she is busy managing her swimwear line Mint Swim, which she launched in 2011. The actress, whose full name is Andraya Michele Howard, has spoken to various publications about how she turned her dream into a reality with just $12,000 to start.

Speaking with The Undefeated, Draya said of her swimwear line, “It’s difficult to start any type of clothing line, because your head is filled with a bunch of ideas. You want to make something that you love, but then there’s a fear that everyone else isn’t going to love it.”