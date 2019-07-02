Vinny Guadagnino Put On Blast By ‘Double Shot At Love’ Ex-Lover

MTV’s A Double Shot At Love star Vinny Guadagnino appeared to have found the girl he wanted to move forward in a lasting relationship with, Alysse Joyner, as he picked the quiet and shy dancer to be his one and only at the close of the reality competition dating show. But it appears he has been put on blast by Alysse, who seems to have found her voice and is using it to let Vinny know just how she feels since he dumped her weeks after the show finished filming in February of this year.

Alysse has taken Vinny to task on Twitter, releasing her frustration at the entire process of the dating show as well as how she felt she was taken advantage of by the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

The dancer said during the official aftershow, which aired after the series finale episode, that things with Vinny were great for about five weeks, but she felt the need to end their relationship after the reality star stopped responding to her texts.

Vinny tried to blame his inability to text her back on the show’s rules, which mandated that they keep their relationship a secret until the finale aired, but texting wouldn’t have broken those rules.

“If you liked me soooo much you would wanna text me, nothing that came out yo mouth made sense, sound stupid. @VINNYGUADAGNINO,” she tweeted.

What if my phone got stolen? Yooo ???????????? come on @VINNYGUADAGNINO just admit your wrong like a big boy you are! pic.twitter.com/tWqAJP4gjy — Alysse Joyner (@LysseJoyner) June 28, 2019

“Y’all keep saying give him another chance. He didn’t even talk to me backstage??? Give him another chance so I can get hurt again??? Open your f**kin eyes!” tweeted Alysse to fans who pleaded with her to allow Vinny back into her heart.

She then tweeted that one of the last eliminated contestants, Maria, revealed to her that Vinny continued to direct message her after the show was over, looking to meet up with her.

I HAVE to laugh because I’m obviously gonna tell her. https://t.co/zB10LJrZIo — Maria Elizondo (@mariae296) June 29, 2019

Alysse seemed to be a perfect fit for the self-proclaimed Keto Guido. The couple continued to gravitate towards one another throughout the first season of A Double Shot At Love and in the end, Vinny was left to choose between Alysse and Elle Wilson. Sending Elle home in his final cab ceremony, Vinny seemed content to stand beside Alysse while his pal, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, chose between Derynn Paige and Nikki Hall.

Pauly first sent Derynn home and appeared to have decided on making Nikki his mate, but in a stunning twist, also sent Nikki home, stating that he wanted to “ride solo” for now.

Vinny, who recently performed in the Chippendale’s revue show in Las Vegas, is returning to the show for a second residency, reported Page Six. The reality star will appear in the show at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino every Friday through Sunday from July 26 to September 1.

A new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will air on MTV beginning July 11.