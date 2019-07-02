Jason Statham And John Mayer Take Part In Viral ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’

They totally nailed it.

Jason Statham is typically known for his killer action-packed movies — and John Mayer for his croony ballads — but both men recently went viral in different ways.

The English action star and the American singer-songwriter took to social media for the “Bottle Cap Challenge,” and both personalities pretty much nailed it.

Both Statham and Mayer kick and spin tops off of bottles in footage which each shared to Instagram.

Mayer captioned his Instagram post with a few nods to those who had preceded him in undertaking the difficult challenge, calling out Errolson Hugh and UFC champion Max Holloway before passing the torch to Statham.

Statham captioned his Instagram post in his traditionally cheeky style. Then, Statham challenged director Guy Ritchie and mixed martial artist James Moontasri to participate.

Mayer and Statham are the most recent celebrities to take part in the social media challenge, one inspired by a video from Kazakh Taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin, according to HuffPost.

Others who have thrown down include mixed martial arts stars Max Holloway and Conor McGregor, as well as American DJ Diplo.

Want to do the challenge yourself? The trick is performed by loosening the cap on a plastic or glass bottle. Then, of course, you need someone to hold your phone. Stand before the bottle and twirl the end off with a kick. The sole of your shoe will rotate the cap off and throw it in the air, according to the New York Post.

Easy enough.

As of Tuesday, Instagram had close to 10,000 posts with the #bottlecapchallenge.

Last summer, the “In My Feelings Challenge” swept the internet as people danced to Drake’s “In My Feelings.” And who could forget the “Ice Bucket Challenge” for ALS? Now, there are even more bizarre trends — like the “Shell On Challenge,” in which teenagers eat banana peels and candy wrappers, according to USA Today.

There are many reasons why people participate in viral trends, according to Medium. Some participants note that these challenges can carry an important message — like the #NoMakeUpSelfie challenge — or raise money for charity organizations, like the “Ice Bucket Challenge.” However, according to Healthline, some viral challenges can be dangerous. Some of these wild challenges include the Hot Coil Challenge, which encouraged people to burn themselves on a stove-top, or the Tide Pod Challenge, which tempted kids to consume laundry detergent.

The Bottle Cap Challenge might not be as bad as some viral videos, but you may try it with a pillow, just in case.