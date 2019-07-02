‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Cleavage & Sends Temperatures Soaring In NSFW Thong Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko knows how to turn heads on social media.

The model, who has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” is no stranger to showing off her picture-perfect figure on social media. Kvitko is wildly popular on social media and has amassed an impressive following of over 10 million on Instagram alone. While the stunner poses in workout gear and lingerie from time to time, she’s most well-know for strutting her stuff in a ton of NSFW bikinis.

In the latest snapshot that was shared for her million of fans, Kvitko looks in her element while lying on a giant white yacht. The model lays on her stomach in the image, looking directly into the camera for the shot. While clad in a sexy black bikini, the Russian model leaves almost nothing to the imagination, showing off plenty off cleavage in a barely-there top as well as a thong bikini bottom.

She accessorizes the look with a black Balenciaga baseball cap and a pair of incredibly oversized, blue reflective sunglasses. While most of her face is covered by the large pair of shades, she appears to be rocking a face full of makeup in the shot that comes complete with matte lipstick.

Since the image went live on her account, it’s earned the stunner rave reviews from fans, amassing over 222,000 likes and upwards of 2,000 comments.

Many of Kvitko’s followers took to the post to gush over her amazing figure while countless others simply commented with flame and heart-eye emoji. Some other fans just dropped a line on the image to let Kvitko know that she is one of their favorite models.

“You are so beautiful perfect curves i hope one day i will get the pleasure to meet you,” one fan commented.

“You are very beautiful mam i love you so much,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“I can’t get over on how beautiful she is,” another commented.

And this is not the first time in recent weeks that the model has showed off her amazing figure for the world. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model gave her fans just a little something to talk about in another hot post.

In the photo, the bombshell lies on a bed covered with white-colored linens, facing her backside to fans. On the top, she rocks a white crop top and a pair of salmon colored pants, showing off her toned booty to her legion of fans.

Only the side of her face is visible in the image, but the model looks gorgeous in a face full of makeup complete with eyeshadow, eyeliner, highlighter, and lip gloss. She completes her look by wearing her long, brown locks down and curled.

No matter what the stunner wears, she always knows hot to get her followers talking.