‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Reignites Twitter Feud With Nicollette Sheridan After Harry Hamlin Cheating Drama

Lisa Rinna accused Nicollette of cheating on Hamlin with Michael Bolton years ago.

Nicollette Sheridan is firing back at Lisa Rinna after seeing what the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said about her during a June appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

According to a July 2 report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the former Desperate Housewives actress reacted on Twitter to a post that mentioned the way in which Rinna suggested she had followed Cohen on the social media platform because she “needs a job.”

“I have a proposal…gimme a minute,” Sheridan tweeted.

As fans may recall, Rinna said on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she met and married her current husband, Harry Hamlin, after his short-lived marriage with Sheridan ended with an alleged affair between Sheridan and singer Michael Bolton. As she explained, their 11-month husband-and-wife relationship came to an abrupt end in 1992 when Sheridan was caught leaving a concert with Bolton while Hamlin was away in Canada.

After the scene aired on the show, Rinna and Sheridan, as well as Hamlin, were involved in a bit of a Twitter feud, and shortly thereafter, Sheridan followed Cohen on Twitter.

“I bet she did. She probably needs a job,” Rinna said of Sheridan’s follow during her Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Rinna and her costars are down one cast member after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ 9th season but when it comes to Sheridan joining the cast, it’s hard to say whether or not she’d actually appear on the show. Still, if she followed Cohen, she may be open to the idea.

As fans have surely heard, Lisa Vanderpump quit the show in June after starring in a full-time role on the series for the past nine seasons. She then released a statement to Us Weekly in regard to her decision to walk away.

“I made the decision to leave. It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with,” she said.

Vanderpump butted heads with her costars throughout the first half of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 and refused to film scenes with them during the latter half of the season.

To see more of Rinna and her costars, don’t miss tonight’s finale episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, airing at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.