Megan Rapinoe’s Girlfriend Sue Bird Lashes Out At Donald Trump

U.S. Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has been in the midst of a public dispute with Donald Trump for the past several days, and now Rapinoe’s girlfriend, Sue Bird, has joined the conversation, lashing out at the president for going “Full Adolescent Boy” on her partner.

Writing for soccer-industry website The Players’ Tribune, the Seattle Storm (of the Women’s National Basketball Association, or WNBA) player published an article entitled, “So the President F*cking Hates My Girlfriend.” In the piece, she lays out, in 10 points, what her life has been like with her partner competing in the biggest tournament of her career, all while dealing with a public dispute with the President of the United States.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rapinoe and Trump have been in a war of words for the past several days. Rapinoe has, for years, not been placing her hand on her heart or singing the words during the national anthem, an act of protest that has gotten under Trump’s skin. And recently, a months-old video has surfaced in which Rapinoe said if her team wins the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup (and they are heavy favorites to do so), she wouldn’t attend the customary post-championship visit to the White House. Specifically, she said she’s “not f**king going.”

In response, Trump did indeed invite the United States Women’s National Team to the White House, win or lose, after the tournament, and Rapinoe reiterated that she won’t be going. Neither will her teammates Ali Krieger or Alex Morgan, who have both also stated that they won’t be going, either.

“I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House with exception of the expletive,” Megan Rapinoe said in response to Trump's tweet. “My mom would be very upset about that.” https://t.co/7b2Z5mAhGO — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 27, 2019

In her article, Bird explained the emotions she felt when she read Trump’s tweets about her girlfriend.

“What’s it like to have the literal President of the literal United States (of literal America) go Full Adolescent Boy on your girlfriend? Hmm. Well… it’s WEIRD. And I’d say I actually had a pretty standard reaction to it: which was to freak out a little,” she wrote.

She then went on to say that Trump supporters have latched onto Trump’s criticism of her girlfriend, even to the point of being openly hostile towards her. And then conservative blogs and Fox News have aired “takedowns” of her girlfriend as well.

She also praised Rapinoe for remaining “unfazed” during the entire thing.

“She’s going to do her thing, at her own damn speed, to her own damn rhythm, and she’s going to apologize to exactly NO ONE for it,” she wrote.