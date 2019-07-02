Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Denies Threatening ‘Racist’ Border Patrol Officers In Texas

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) addresses the media after touring the Clint, TX Border Patrol Facility housing children on July 1, 2019
Christ Chavez / Getty Images
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denied claims that she “threatened” Customs and Border Protection officers during a congressional visit to a facility in Texas on Monday.

The congresswoman was accused of “screaming” at border patrol officers in El Paso while touring the facility. As per The Daily Mail, AOC allegedly told them off “in a threatening manner” after catching them discuss setting up a GoFundMe fundraising page for a CBP officer who bullied her on Facebook.

A source told The Washington Examiner that Ocasio-Cortez slammed the border agents for engaging in a Facebook page that has recently been exposed, in which officers shared inappropriate posts, including a lewd picture with her face Photoshopped in it. The closed group, which among other shocking things features jokes about immigrant deaths, is now under investigation after it was reported to CBP superiors.

“The agents, they wanted to respond, but they held back because she’s a congressional delegate. But when you have someone yelling at you in a threatening manner… They were like, ‘Hey, you need to kinda step back,'” a witness told the news outlet.

Taking to Twitter, the New York City representative denied being “threatening” to the border officers, pointing out that they confiscated her phone and were all armed, while she was a 5-foot-4-inch woman who also happened to be their superior.

“And to these CBP officers saying they felt ‘threatened’ by me – They were literally discussing making a GoFundMe for an officer who attacked my [sic] on my tour. They’re just upset I exposed their inhumane behavior,” she wrote.

The Congress freshman called out CBP this week after visiting some facilities in the southern state alongside a few Democratic peers, where she said she witnessed inhumane conditions. As per CNN, AOC said some of the detainees revealed how they had been kept in small concrete cells and not allowed to shower for over two weeks, with accounts of people being forced to drink out of toilets.

The lawmakers visited the facilities after a $4.6 billion border funding bill was accepted to help cope with the growing humanitarian crisis at the United States and Mexico border. Democratic Representative Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania also tweeted that the “conditions are far worse than we ever could have imagined,” with reports of women in their 50s and 60s being forced to sleep on the floor without running water, all while being separated from their families.

There has been a growing outcry for the Trump administration to address the overcrowding issue going on at the border, with many now likening the CBP and ICE facilities to “concentration camps.”