Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Denies Threatening ‘Racist’ Border Patrol Officers In Texas

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denied claims that she “threatened” Customs and Border Protection officers during a congressional visit to a facility in Texas on Monday.

The congresswoman was accused of “screaming” at border patrol officers in El Paso while touring the facility. As per The Daily Mail, AOC allegedly told them off “in a threatening manner” after catching them discuss setting up a GoFundMe fundraising page for a CBP officer who bullied her on Facebook.

A source told The Washington Examiner that Ocasio-Cortez slammed the border agents for engaging in a Facebook page that has recently been exposed, in which officers shared inappropriate posts, including a lewd picture with her face Photoshopped in it. The closed group, which among other shocking things features jokes about immigrant deaths, is now under investigation after it was reported to CBP superiors.

“The agents, they wanted to respond, but they held back because she’s a congressional delegate. But when you have someone yelling at you in a threatening manner… They were like, ‘Hey, you need to kinda step back,'” a witness told the news outlet.

Taking to Twitter, the New York City representative denied being “threatening” to the border officers, pointing out that they confiscated her phone and were all armed, while she was a 5-foot-4-inch woman who also happened to be their superior.

When you pair:

– 9,500 current + former CBP officers are part of a violently racist & sexually violent secret Facebook group

– Corroborating accounts of abuse

– CBP couldn’t control their own officers for a Congressional tour What else do you call that but a rogue agency? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

“And to these CBP officers saying they felt ‘threatened’ by me – They were literally discussing making a GoFundMe for an officer who attacked my [sic] on my tour. They’re just upset I exposed their inhumane behavior,” she wrote.

‘What we saw today was unconscionable.’ — @AOC spoke out against migrant detention camps after witnessing them firsthand pic.twitter.com/2nkmiaKTck — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 1, 2019

The Congress freshman called out CBP this week after visiting some facilities in the southern state alongside a few Democratic peers, where she said she witnessed inhumane conditions. As per CNN, AOC said some of the detainees revealed how they had been kept in small concrete cells and not allowed to shower for over two weeks, with accounts of people being forced to drink out of toilets.

Here’s another photo from inside taken by @JoaquinCastrotx, where we’re trying to comfort women trapped in cells. This woman was telling me about her daughters who were taken from her – she doesn’t know where they’ve taken them. We held & listened to them. They were distraught. pic.twitter.com/ca1GwKfDfU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

The lawmakers visited the facilities after a $4.6 billion border funding bill was accepted to help cope with the growing humanitarian crisis at the United States and Mexico border. Democratic Representative Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania also tweeted that the “conditions are far worse than we ever could have imagined,” with reports of women in their 50s and 60s being forced to sleep on the floor without running water, all while being separated from their families.

There has been a growing outcry for the Trump administration to address the overcrowding issue going on at the border, with many now likening the CBP and ICE facilities to “concentration camps.”