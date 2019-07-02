Brazilian UFC Ring Girl Jhenny Andrade Sizzles In Fiery Red, Polka-Dot Bikini

Jhenny Andrade is living it up in Las Vegas, and she is appropriately trying to beat the heat by splashing around in a pool, which also gives her the perfect opportunity to show off her perfect physique in a bikini on Instagram. On Monday, the Brazilian UFC ring girl took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she flaunts her chiseled abs and overall bikini body in a skimpy swimsuit.

In the photo in question, the 31-year-old platinum blonde stunner is standing thigh-deep in the water as she rocks a red and white polka-dot, two-piece bikini that consists of a triangle top with thick straps that tie up behind the model’s neck and boasts frilly details along its side, which gives the piece a romantic and 1950s vibe. Jhenny teamed her top with a matching bottom that ties on the sides and sits high on her frame, helping accentuate her wide hips while leaving her incredibly taut abs fully visible. According to the tag she included with her post, the swimsuit she is wearing is by the Brazilian brand Biquinis Sun Bali.

Adding extra spice to the shot, the 31-year-old model is tugging at the sides of her bikini bottom in a playful way as she flashes a big, bright smile at the camera.

Jhenny is wearing her blonde hair in a slight side part and down in layered waves that cascade over her shoulder and onto her back. Her hair is dry, suggesting she is just refreshing her body without diving or swimming in the pool. As indicated by the geotag in the post, the model is enjoying the sun-soaked days at The Palazzo in Sin City.

At the time of this writing, the post, which Jhenny shared with her half a million Instagram followers, garnered more than 16,300 likes and over 150 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the UFC ring girl.

Loading...

“Wow gorgeous! I love that bikini on you,” one user wrote in Jhenny’s native Portuguese.

“You look like a Barbie,” another user chimed in, trailing the comment with a red heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

In addition to her career as a UFC ring girl, Jhenny is also an accomplished martial artist specializing in Muay Thai, as The Inquisitr previously pointed out.